"Sonic the Hedgehog" is coming back to the big screen under Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy.

The two companies have started development on a sequel to the video game adaptation, according to Variety. Director Jeff Fowler will return with Pat Casey and Josh Miller as screenwriters. The installment will also reunite producers Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara and bring back executive producers Tim Miller, Haruki Satomi, and Hajime Satomi.

It is still in the early stages so details are scarce. Decisions have yet to be made on casting and filming locations. The first movie brought James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski) Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik), and Ben Schwartz (Sonic) as cast members. It is not yet known if they will reprise their respective roles.

However, given how the first film ended, there is a chance that they will all return. To recap, the movie ended with a cliffhanger about Dr. Robotnik's return to earth after Sonic transported him to the Mushroom Hill Zone through a ring portal. Sonic initially planned to go there to try to lie low but he found his forever family with the Wachowskis. Instead, Dr. Robotnik got stuck on the mushroom planet.

The first movie saw him foraging for mushrooms and hinted at his escape. After all, he still has the electric blue quill torn from Sonic's back, which holds superpowers. The first film ended with the introduction of Miles Prowler aka Tails, the flighty two-tailed fox, and he has a tracking device with him. He also happened to come out from a ring portal and the correct guess is that he is out to find Sonic. He looked alarmed and is in dire need of his friend Sonic's help.

The first "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie saw great success with digital sales after it came out on home entertainment in February. It did not debut in movie theatres because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before its release, the movie fought backlash over the design of the titular character and had to be delayed for the redesign.