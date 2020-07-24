"Sonic the Hedgehog" is coming back for a second round and Paramount Pictures announced that the sequel will be released on April 8, 2020.

The studio together with Sega Sammy, makers of the video game upon which the film is based on, have reportedly started development on the sequel. Details are still scarce but according to ET Canada, Jeff Fowler will return as director along with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara will also return as producers and Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, and Tim Miller as executive producers.

Lee Majoub, who played Agent Stone in "Sonic the Hedgehog," expressed his excitement to see the return of the loveable hedgehog speedster to the big screen. He told the publication that he is "so excited for the Sonic team "and expressed his gratitude to the fans who made the sequel possible.

"The fans have been so positive and supportive of the movie. And I'm so happy they loved the first one and now they get to enjoy the news that a second one is in the works!" he said.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" needs a sequel given how it ended with a couple of cliffhangers. The end-credits scene saw the debut of Sonic's sidekick Tails the Fox, voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey. His cameo hinted that he has been looking for Sonic and that he needs his help with a huge problem.

Moreover, the first film ended with a tease that Dr. Robotnik somehow escapes his exile in the mushroom planet. After all, he is still in possession of Sonic's powerful quill.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" was supposed to arrive in theatres but was released on home entertainment in February instead because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It then became a hit domestically and commercially.

More details have yet to be revealed on the "Sonic the Hedgehog" sequel. It is not yet known whether the original cast will reprise their respective roles. James Marsden played Sonic's best friend Tom and Jim Carry was the villain Dr. Robotnik. It is expected that Ben Schwartz will lend his voice for the titular character again.