The heatwave, coupled with dry weather conditions, has dried up the Thames River near its official start point in Gloucester.

The famed river's source has now shifted five miles downstream from its usual source. The experts are claiming that this is the first time that they have seen it happen.

"Following the prolonged dry weather, the source of the Thames in Gloucestershire has dried up, with a weak flow now only just about discernible more than 5 miles downstream (at Somerford Keynes)," said Dr. Rob Collins, director of policy and science at the rivers Trust.

He added that the frequency of such periods of drought and water shortages is only going to increase in the future due to the changing climate.

Meanwhile, a Met Office forecast has said that temperatures could rise to the mid-30s in the coming week. However, it is likely to remain well below the record-breaking heat seen in July.

Below-average rainfall in recent months has led to low groundwater levels, dry soils, and low water levels in national reservoirs as well, writes The Guardian. Not only has the Thames been running at extremely low levels, but rivers and reservoirs throughout England have been running at exceptionally low levels as well.

The UK witnessed its driest July since 1935 last month. Forecasters have also warned that there will be 'very little meaningful rain' in the coming weeks. South East Water and Southern Water have already announced hosepipe bans that are scheduled to come into force in the coming weeks.

But several water companies, including Thames Water, have not implemented any restrictions on water usage. They have instead asked people to use water judiciously.

However, Thames Water could announce a hosepipe ban in the coming days. "The timing will depend on the amount of water used by our customers, which determines the speed at which reservoir storage declines, and the amount of flow in the rivers, which determines how much water we can take to refill them," said its spokesperson.

Most of England has been affected by drought. Several regions have already moved into a state of "prolonged dry weather," the step before a drought is declared. August and September are critical months for several parts of England, which could face localised hosepipe bans in the coming weeks.