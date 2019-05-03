Going by the frenzy on Twitter where Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk is solicited to join the cryptocurrency bandwagon, an impression builds up that Musk is on the cusp of joining the cryptocurrency industry.

Wooing him in style is Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao known as the "Mark Zuckerberg of Crypto. Binance is one of the world's largest bitcoin exchanges and barely two years old.

Zhao made Binance a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in two years since its launch in 2017.

The moniker "Mark Zuckerberg of Crypto" was given to Zhao by the hosts of popular podcast Coin Talk who compared Zhao's skills to Zuckerberg, the CEO of social networking giant Facebook.

SpaceX branding opportunity

Zhao invited Musk to join the crypto bandwagon with a tempting offer to make a proprietary SpaceX cryptocurrency.

"SpaceXcoin, Elon Musk. Space exploration shall be funded globally using crypto. Investors shall have their names inked on the blockchain," Zhao tweeted.

Why is Musk so hot among crypto fans?

The adulation of the crypto crowd for Musk has been up, over the years. On Twitter, crypto barons and crypto evangelists are beckoning Musk to join the industry.

They think celebrity innovators like Musk, whose net worth exceeds $20 billion can add legitimacy to the sunrise industry.

Musk's own taste for the goings-on in the industry was evident when he caused frenzy with a tweet "Ethereum." Minutes later, Musk followed it up by saying he was "JK or just kidding."

But the crypto-crowd did not spare him. They are still egging on him to buy bitcoin, Tron, whatever cryptocurrency he liked.

Occasionally, Musk also engaged them. He made a poser to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to explain what Ethereum blockchain can offer him.

Buterin came up with 13 best suggestions.

However, the super technocrat Elon Musk keeps a distance from crypto.

In February 2019, Musk mused that bitcoin's structure "is quite brilliant." But Musk made it a point to express the admiration from a distance despite calls of the crypto community to be with them.

"I literally own zero cryptocurrencies, apart from .25 BTC that a friend sent me many years ago," Musk tweeted in February 2018.

Fan insists Musk is Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto

In November 2017, Musk had to deny compulsive rumors that he was actually Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of bitcoin.

An ardent Musk fan and former SpaceX intern Sahil Gupta speculated that "Satoshi is probably Elon."

Gupta reasoned that Musk can be Satoshi because "Elon is a self-taught polymath" who innovated across many fields by reading books and applied that knowledge in various fields.

Gupta reasoned Musk built rockets, invented the Hyperloop and could have invented Bitcoin.

But Musk strongly denied that rumor and said he never invented bitcoin.

Malaysia's Blockchain city

Meanwhile, Malaysia is building a Blockchain city where tourists have to use cryptocurrency mandatorily for all transactions.

The upcoming property in 835 acres at the Malaysian city of Malacca will emerge as 'tourist blockchain-destination of the future'.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.