Suspended Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has finally quit after three weeks of intense global pressure due to his actions during the FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Sydney.

A huge scandal broke after millions of people from around the world witnessed him kiss Spain striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awarding ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0 in the final. He was also criticised for grabbing his crotch at one point to celebrate the victory, as well as inappropriate behaviour towards other players including throwing one of them over his shoulder and carrying her around like a hunk of meat.

Rubiales was later suspended by FIFA, and disciplinary proceedings are now underway. Meanwhile, the RFEF has also suspended him, with Pedro Rocha taking over as interim president. After initially refusing to step down and insisting that he had done nothing wrong, Rubiales has finally decided to resign and he confirmed the same during an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan shares a clip confirming the resignation

In a short clip from the interview which will be aired in full on Tuesday via Talk TV's "Piers Uncensored," Rubiales confirmed that he "can't continue" as RFEF president in light of recent events.

Morgan, who is not known to mince his words, asked the embattled Spanish FA chief a direct question about whether or not he plans to resign. Rubiales said: "I am going to - of course I cannot continue my work."

Morgan then asked if Rubiales consulted his loved ones before making the decision to step down from his post with the RFEF as well as UEFA. He replied: "They know it's not a question about me.

"Some friends very close to me said 'Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and continue your life - if not, you are probably going to damage people you love and the sport you love'.

"This is more a question of not only me. In this situation now it is more intelligent and the thing I had to do."

Morgan also brought up Rubiales' daughters, one of whom is almost the same age as Hermoso. The Spaniard confirmed that he has a very close relationship with his daughters and they definitely played a part in his decision to finally quit.

Rubiales makes it official with a formal letter to the RFEF

Even though he has resigned, Rubiales made it clear that it is not an admission of guilt. In a tweet containing his formal letter of resignation, he said: "I will defend my honour. I will defend my innocence. I have faith in the future. I have faith in the truth. Thanks everyone."

In the resignation letter itself, Rubiales said: "It is clear that I will not be able to return to my position.

"I do not want Spanish football to be harmed by this entirely disproportionate campaign."

Less attention may be given to the case now that he is no longer in position. This is something that footballers are not going to accept.

Jenni Hermoso is not backing down from the case

Meanwhile, Hermoso and her union are not about to simply back down even if Rubiales has resigned. Last week, she already filed a complaint of sexual assault against Rubiales at the Spanish prosecutors office.

The 46-year-old is expected to be put under criminal investigation in the next few days, and it remains to be seen if formal charges will be lodged against him.

Hermoso personally filed the complaint at the State Attorney General's Office, amid a players' strike that has postponed the La Liga F match between Real Madrid and Real Betis on Saturday. In a statement, Real Madrid confirmed that the suspension of the match has come in light of the "strike called by the unions Futpro, AFE, Futbolistas ON, UGT and CCOO for the first two matchdays of the championship".