Angeles Bejar, the mother of Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales, has been taken to a hospital on the third day of her hunger strike. She went on strike on Monday in protest of the widespread criticism that her son is facing following his controversial actions during the FIFA Women's World Cup final last week.

Bejar decided to lock herself inside the Divina Pastora church in her family's hometown of Motril on Monday. She had been on hunger strike for over two days before feeling unwell on Wednesday. A local priest told media outlets that the she had not been feeling well due to the heat and hunger. She was described as tired and nervous, and was also starting to suffer from swollen feet.

Due to the development, Bejar will receive treatment and will no longer be able to attend a press conference that she had previously scheduled.

Why did Bejar go on a hunger strike?

Last week, Rubiales caused worldwide outrage for his actions during the Women's World Cup final in Stadium Australia in Sydney. Spain defeated England 1-0, and the RFEF chief was caught on camera grabbing his genitals to celebrate, all while standing next to Her Majesty Queen Letizia and her daughter, Infanta Sofia.

Then, on the pitch, he was seen throwing Spanish player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder and carrying her around like a hunk of meat.

However, what brought him the most criticism was his kiss on striker Jenni Hermoso during the awarding ceremony. The squad received their gold medals one by one from FIFA president Gianni Infantino before being congratulated by the Spanish royals. Then, they filed towards Rubiales, who greeted each of them with tight hugs and kisses on the cheek. However, he took it a step further with Hermoso by grabbing her firmly on both sides of the face and planting a smack squarely on her lips.

Hermoso has since stated that the kiss was not consensual and that it was not to her liking. She also said that she felt that she was not respected, and has also accused the RFEF of piling pressure on her to release a statement in support of Rubiales after the controversy sparked worldwide backlash.

As a result of Hermoso's statement, the RFEF has activated its "sexual violence protocol." FIFA has also suspended Rubiales for 90 days during which time they will launch disciplinary proceedings into his actions.

The RFEF regional representatives have also called for Rubiales' resignation on Monday, just over a week since the issue first exploded on August 20. Rubiales has so far refused to step down, calling himself the victim of "false feminism" during an extraordinary general assembly of the RFEF on Friday, which was also attended by members of the press. It is understood that the Spanish Prosecutor's Office has also gotten involved and a probe has been launched regarding the possibility of formal charges being brought forward.

As a result of all these, Bejar decided to start a protest of her own against the "inhuman and bloody hunt" on her son which she feels he does not deserve.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, meanwhile, has lamented on how the controversy has overshadowed the World Cup victory of Spain's women's national football team.

Spanish version of #MeToo movement explodes

Following the events surrounding Rubiales and his actions from a position of power, Spain's version of the #MeToo movement dubbed #SeAcabo (It's Over) has gained popularity. Hermoso has received the support of fellow athletes, with all 23 members of the World Cup winning squad pledging to boycott the national team until Rubiales is removed.

Other male and female footballers have also expressed their support, along with managers and football executives from in and out of Spain. However, there are also others who have been supporting Rubiales, with some even sharing photos of videos of a happy looking Hermoso in the immediate aftermath of the incident.