Past generations of Peter Parker will join Tom Holland in the upcoming expanded "Spider-Man 3" story with reports saying that old villains will also make their comeback.

According to reports, the cast of Sam Raimi's original trilogy are in talks to return including Tobey Maguire, Kristen Dunst, and Alfred Molina. Maguire will reprise Peter Parker opposite Dunst's MJ and Molina's Dr. Octopus, who was the villain in "Spider-Man 2."

Sources for The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Molina's return which in turn coincides with past reports that he already did two weeks of filming for "Spider-Man 3" in November. He was decked in full Dr. Octopus costume (metal arms and all) although it is unclear if he is the same version in Raimi's film or a new one. The extent of the actor's involvement in the Marvel film is also still not known.

Meanwhile, Collider revealed that Andrew Garfield will also return as Peter Parker from Sony's "Spider-Man" films. There is no news yet if Emma Stone will reprise her role as Gwen Stacy. Jamie Foxx, on the other hand, will also be back as the villain Electro from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

The 52-year-old actor confirmed his appearance in Marvel's "Spider-Man 3" in a since-deleted post on social media. He also hinted at the appearance of three versions of the web-slinger in the film.

"Super excited to part of the new Marvel Spider-Man new installment, And I won't be blue in this one!! but a thousand percent badass!!!" Foxx announced in October.

The popular theory going around among fans is that all these past versions of Peter Parker and the old villains will appear because of Doctor Strange. Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role in "Spider-Man 3" as a mentor of sorts to Holland's Spidey following Tony Stark's death in "Avengers: Endgame." The details surrounding these characters' return are under wraps, naturally, to avoid spoilers.

Fans are excited for the return of these villains and three generations of Peter Parker in "Spider-Man 3", as it could set up the Spider-Man multiverse. It could then lead to a potential "Sinister Six" adaptation.