A restaurant in northern Thailand has come under fire for offering a controversial 'skinny discount' based not on customer loyalty or order size—but on their waistlines.

Chiang Mai Breakfast World, an international breakfast venue popular with tourists, has become the focus of a social media firestorm after footage emerged of a promotion that encourages diners to squeeze through a green metal frame of varying widths to earn a discount. The slimmer the diner, the larger the saving—up to 20% off the total bill.

The unusual setup, located at the restaurant's entrance, quickly drew attention online after a UK travel influencer, @amonthego15, shared videos of her group attempting the challenge. Her footage showed one friend struggling to pass through the 15% and 10% openings before eventually squeezing through the 5% gap. Jokes from the group included comments like 'you need some butter', to which he laughed, eventually saying 'better than nothing'—sparking laughter from those around him.

Amonthego herself then attempted the challenge, passing easily through the 15% opening. The post quickly gained traction, sparking fierce debate in the comments.

'We came for the German waffles but stayed for the spectacle,' wrote one diner in a caption accompanying their own video of the challenge.

While the restaurant is renowned for its extensive international menu—from full English breakfasts and American pancakes to artisanal breads and indulgent milkshakes—its new waistline-based promotion has eclipsed the food entirely.

Accusations of Fatphobia

The online reaction was swift and polarised. Critics accused the establishment of promoting fatphobia and perpetuating harmful body standards under the guise of 'playful' marketing. Some labelled it 'humiliating' and 'body-shaming disguised as fun'.

On social media, user @paulmaysonmusic commented, 'Introduce this in the US!'—prompting 27 responses. One user replied: 'Half our country wouldn't fit through the full-price section', while others voiced concern, writing: 'Anorexia would then be the issue', and 'That business would be out of business because of the lawsuits'.

Supporters of the promotion argued it was a harmless gimmick in a competitive tourism market, but the backlash highlighted a deeper issue: the persistence of fatphobia in both Eastern and Western societies.

Cultural Roots of 'Weightism' in Asia

According to the Journal of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (JOMES), Asia has a long history of 'weightism'—a term used to describe discrimination against individuals based on their size. Despite growing obesity rates across the region, societal standards continue to prize thinness as the ideal, especially for women.

'Extensive evidence indicates that young Asian women face significant distress and societal pressure, both from their loved ones and the broader community, to conform to the "ideal body" standard of being slender and delicate,' the journal notes.

Data from Brink News suggests that two in five adults in the Asia-Pacific region are now overweight or obese. Yet the stigma remains deeply entrenched, with children as young as 14 facing pressure from family members to maintain a certain body type.

In the context of this cultural backdrop, Chiang Mai Breakfast World's promotion has reignited a broader conversation about how weight is viewed—and judged—across Asia and beyond.

Divided Opinions on Social Media

As the video continued to circulate, so too did commentary from across the internet. While some argued the challenge was 'all in good fun', others warned it could trigger or exacerbate body image issues, particularly for young people.

The viral moment comes amid ongoing online discourse about body-positivity versus 'fitspo' culture. Some influencers have begun criticising the body-positivity movement, suggesting it normalises unhealthy behaviours. Others fiercely defend it, saying it empowers people of all shapes and sizes to embrace themselves.

'People online are flaying the restaurant for the fatphobic behaviour,' one critic wrote, echoing a widespread sentiment shared across platforms like TikTok, Reddit and Instagram.

With the backlash still unfolding, Chiang Mai Breakfast World has not issued a formal response. Whether the restaurant intended the stunt as light-hearted or not, it's clear the fallout has struck a nerve.

As global conversations around body image, marketing ethics and inclusivity evolve, gimmicks like the 'skinny discount' may be seen less as clever marketing and more as cultural missteps—especially when they come at the expense of dignity and body acceptance.