House Republicans have moved to strip Delegate Stacey Plaskett of her coveted committee post, igniting a political firestorm after newly released documents revealed she exchanged text messages with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a high-profile congressional hearing in 2019.

The explosive discovery has plunged Capitol Hill into fresh controversy, raising urgent questions about Plaskett's judgement and triggering a bitter partisan clash over whether she should be formally censured.

Republicans Move to Remove Plaskett

The resolution, introduced by Ralph Norman (R‑South Carolina), asserts that the texts show Plaskett coordinated her lines of questioning in real-time with Epstein during the 2019 hearing. The measure would remove her from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and direct the House Committee on Ethics to investigate.

A Democratic effort to send the resolution to the Ethics Committee fell short by a narrow margin (213–214), leaving it under the jurisdiction of the full House.

Supporters of the resolution argue that the integrity and judgement of a congressional member are in question when one is texting with a known sex offender during official proceedings. "The American people expect honesty ... decency," Norman declared on the House floor.

Opponents, largely from the Democratic side, counter that Plaskett has not been charged with any crime nor formally accused of violating House rules. They added that the rushed approach of the censure motion undermines due process.

Text Messages with Jeffrey Epstein

The issue is based on newly released documents from Epstein's estate. These documents include timestamped texts between Epstein and Plaskett sent during the hearing in which Michael Cohen, former attorney to Donald Trump, testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

A detailed analysis reveals that the texts appear to show Epstein suggesting questions to Plaskett and indicating when she was next to speak. One message, for instance, read: 'Cohen brought up RONA - keeper of the secrets,' referring to former Trump aide Rhona Graff. Plaskett then replied: 'Quick I'm up next is that an acronym [sic].'

After clarifying who 'Rona' was, Plaskett started asking questions to Cohen. Epstein texted Plaskett back and said, 'Good work' after questioning.

Plaskett Denies Taking Advice from Epstein

Plaskett's office responded to accusations and said she received multiple texts that day from staff, constituents and the public—including Epstein—and that she did not seek advice from him.

On the House floor, Plaskett once again firmly rejected the notion that she sought or received advice from Epstein. 'I don't need to get advice on how to question anybody from any individual. I have been a lawyer for 30 years ... I know how to seek information,' she stated.

She maintained that Epstein was one among many people who texted her that day and reiterated that she returned any donations he had made.

Democratic colleagues voiced concern that the censure attempt sets a concerning precedent for rushing punitive measures without a full Ethics Committee review or established finding of wrongdoing.

Legal Career Paved Way to Congress

Stacey Plaskett was born in Brooklyn on 13 May 1966 to parents originally from St Croix, US Virgin Islands. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in history and diplomacy from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, and later a Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law.

Before being elected, she served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Bronx and held legal roles in Washington and the US Virgin Islands. In 2014, she secured her position as the non-voting Delegate to the US House for the Virgin Islands, officially taking office in January 2015.

Throughout her time in office, she made history as the first delegate from a US territory to hold the position of Ranking Member on a Select Committee. In 2021, she was appointed as one of the impeachment managers in Donald Trump's second trial, a role that garnered her significant attention.

Plaskett's committee assignments have included the House Intelligence Committee, the Ways and Means Committee and the Budget Committee. Her focus in legislation revolves around fostering economic growth in the Caribbean, ensuring equal voting rights, and tackling the effects of climate change on island communities.