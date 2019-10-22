Skywalker saga concludes with "Star Wars: Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker". Fans know that this is the beginning of the end of an era. Meanwhile, Lucasfilm has dropped the third and the final trailer of the movie that is slated to release on Christmas and it is a reminder of the fast-approaching farewell to the 40 plus years chronicle that began with Star Wars in 1977.

The trailer gives a glimpse at how it all comes to an end. It contains familiar elements of Star Wars movies and there is no dearth of emotions. "Taking one last look ... at my friends," droid C3PO says in the trailer in an emotional moment.

If that is not enough to get you teary-eyed, fans get a glance (presumably the last one) of late Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia. "The Force will be with you," Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker says in the trailer with Leia adding, "Always."

The trailer was released during ESPN's Monday Night Football leaving fans hysteric and emotional. This is said to be the final look at the "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" sequel before the movie releases in December. "The Rise of Skywalker" is the final part of the nine-chapter of Skywalker narrative.

"The saga will end. The story lives forever," the tagline of the trailer flashes on the screen amidst brief shots of battles, lightsabers, and close-ups of fan-favourite characters.

The "Star Wars: Episode IX" trailer was launched hours after the presale tickets went on for sale. According to CNBC, the ticket presales records on ticket sales site Atom Tickets suggest that the final chapter of Skywalker may dethrone the highest movie of all times "Avengers: Endgame".

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" reportedly sold 45 percent more tickets in its first hour of presales than "Avengers: Endgame." In its opening weekend, Avengers' final saga garnered $357.1 million in the U.S. In the subsequent weeks, the movie broke all the box-office records with total of $2.79 billion, globally.

Meanwhile, "Rise of Skywalker" remains the most-awaited movie of the fall with no competition. Considering the presales number, it is expected to be an even bigger hit than "Avengers: Endgame".

Written, directed and produced by JJ Abrams, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" stars Carrie Fisher as Leia, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, the Last Jedi Master, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Daisy Ridley as Rey, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, John Boyega as Finn and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. The ninth franchise is slated to release on Friday, December 20, 2019.