KEY POINTS Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting at a family gathering inside a Stockton banquet hall on Saturday evening.

The suspect remains at large; investigators are working to determine a motive.

Victims include both children and adults, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities in California are searching for a gunman who opened fire inside a banquet hall in Stockton on Saturday evening, killing four people and injuring ten others during what officials described as a family gathering that included both children and adults.

The shooting, which unfolded just before 6 p.m. on Lucile Avenue near Thornton Road, has left the city reeling as investigators work to determine a motive and identify the suspect.

Heather Brent, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, said early indications 'suggest this may have been a targeted incident', though detectives are still examining all possibilities. She described the investigation as 'very active and ongoing', noting that information remains limited as law enforcement pieces together the events leading up to the tragedy.

Children Among the Victims

Officials confirmed that the victims ranged from juveniles to adults, though their identities and conditions have not been released. Several of the wounded were transported to local hospitals as authorities scrambled to secure the scene and interview witnesses.

'Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive,' Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazzi said, calling the attack devastating for the tight-knit community.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas issued an urgent appeal to the public during a news conference at the scene, saying: 'If you have any information as to this individual, reach out immediately. If you are this individual, turn yourself in immediately.'

Investigators Seek Motive

The banquet hall, located in a mixed-use complex that shares a parking area with other businesses, was hosting a private celebration at the time of the shooting. Brent said she could not confirm what type of event was taking place, but Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee later stated that the gathering was a child's birthday party.

Calling the incident a tragedy for a city just 90 miles east of San Francisco, Lee wrote on Facebook: 'Tonight, my heart is heavy in a way that's hard to put into words. As Vice Mayor of Stockton, and as someone who grew up in this community, I am devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting at a child's birthday party.'

He added: 'Violence touched my life as a young person, and seeing our own children, parents, and neighbors go through this shakes me deeply. Stockton is my home. These are our families. This is our community.'

The Vice Mayor continued: 'Tonight, I'm sending my thoughts, prayers, and love to the families who are hurting, to the children who witnessed this trauma, and to everyone across our city who feels this pain. Please God, uplift our community. We don't deserve this. And we will not accept this as our norm.'

In his expanded public message, Lee reiterated a plea for cooperation: 'To the families impacted, to the loved ones grieving, and to every child and parent shaken by this tragedy — my thoughts, my prayers, and my heart are with you tonight. Stockton is my home, and your pain is my pain. My message to our city remains: If you know anything... if you saw anything... say something. Children should never lose their lives like this. Our community deserves answers, healing, and justice.'

Authorities Intensify Search Efforts

Brent said identifying and locating the suspect remains the department's 'number one priority'. Multiple regional law enforcement agencies have been called in to assist in canvassing the area, reviewing surveillance footage and collecting evidence from the scene.

'We're very grateful for our local law enforcement agencies; we have called out several agencies to come out and assist,' she added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the shooting, though his office has not yet released a statement.

As Stockton grapples with another act of gun violence, officials emphasised the need for public assistance and patience. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and working to reconstruct what led to the shooting.

The tragedy has intensified community calls for safety, accountability and healing as families await updates on the injured and hope the suspect is swiftly brought into custody.