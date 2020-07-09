The match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol may have ended with a simple 1-0 scoreline, but the match itself was action-packed. What's most important is how the lone goal from Luis Suarez has kept the Catalans in the running for the Spanish La Liga title.

Both sides had to play most of the second half with only ten men. Barcelona wonder kid Ansu Fati was sent off after a foul on Fernando Calero in the 50th minute. Shortly after, Espanyol's Pol Lozano joined Fati in the locker room after a dangerous tackle.

Luis Suarez let his striker's instincts kick in as he scored the lone goal of the evening from a loose ball. Back from an injury that almost took him out for the season, Suarez is proving vital for Barcelona's title campaign. He was luckily able to recover in time for the league restart, thanks to the three-month delay caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As it stands, leaders Real Madrid are within striking distance, with Barcelona just a point behind. However, Madrid could potentially restore a 4-point lead if they win against Alaves on Friday.

While Barcelona is happy to be back in winning form, their neighbours, Espanyol, are most certainly relegated following yesterday's loss. They now lie at the bottom of the table, with only 24 point to their name. With the La Liga season wrapping up in just three rounds, they now find themselves with an insurmountable climb to safety, being 11 points adrift.

According to the BBC, FC Barcelona stamped their dominance throughout the match by keeping 74% of the possession. However, Espanyol did have their chances, after taking 11 shots throughout the match, with two of the on target.

All eyes are now on Real Madrid, who are on the brink of winning their first La Liga title since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Having had a domestic league title drought since 2017, Los Blancos will be eager to add to their record number of 33 La Liga titles so far.