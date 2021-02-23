Nicholas Braun shared his support for Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce from Kanye West last week. He also suggested that she go out on a date with someone like him who can make her "laugh a little bit."

The "Succession" star talked about the couple's split in an Instagram video where he sympathised with the mum-of-four. He acknowledged that "it hurts to think about how they're feeling and how she's feeling."

The 32-year-old American actor also wondered how Kardashian and West "go from here." He wondered if she would be down to meeting new people again after three failed marriages.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, then to NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 for just 72 days. Her marriage with West is the longest by far at nearly seven years since 2013.

"Where does she go from... at this moment. Cause she's been through three marriages now, and it's like, are you willing to even take a shot on a new guy at this point? Would you be down to meet a new person, totally just kind of different guy?" he asked.

Braun then described himself as he tries his luck in getting a date with the 40-year-old Skims founder. He said he can make her "laugh a little bit" or make her "feel small cause he's so tall" (he stands six feet and six inches while Kardashian is five feet and two inches tall).

"Just a guy who's talking about her on the internet. A guy who makes a video like this and he's sort of like trying to find a way to just talk to her because he doesn't know anybody who knows her," Braun continued, adding that he is hopeful that his message will eventually reach the reality TV star.

"Hmm, this is kind of different. This guy is odd, but maybe in a good way," he added.

Braun received the support of his friends including Justin Long who commented that he is "rooting" for him and Kardashian. "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart said that maybe he should give the reality TV beauty "a little time...she'll come around." Of course, Kardashian has yet to respond to the actor's video and to his proposal.