Shakira's birthday is very special next year, as she will be spending it headlining for Super Bowl LIV at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The Colombian songstress will turn 43 on February 2, which also marks the date of her performance with Jennifer Lopez at Halftime. Shakira says she is excited to be celebrating her birthday with "100 million people".

"It's going to be on my birthday, and I'm going to be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people; a small party," the 42-year-old said at Zane Lowe's Beats Radio 1 program on Monday. She was there to promote her new song "Tutu" and also opened up about the upcoming event, reports Daily Mail.

The remix of "Tutu" premiered on Tuesday. Camila Pedro Capo and Shakira officially teamed up for the revamped version.

The singer added that though Super Bowl is a sports event, it has "huge relevance for artists" as well. "I think it is going to be fantastic," she said.

Shakira recalled the conversation with Jay-Z, the producer of the Halftime Show when he called her regarding the high-profile gig. "He called me, and he asked me if I wanted to be a part of that. And of course, I didn't hesitate. I said, 'Of course, count on me'", she said.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer has on several occasions noted that her performance with fellow Latina, Jennifer Lopez, will celebrate the Latin culture and the importance of women. "I feel that it's going to be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S., and who has been born and raised in the U.S.," Shakira said of JLo.

"I'm representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who almost barely speak English," said the mother-of-two.

The "Whenever Wherever" singer when making the announcement last month had stated in a press release, "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl 2020 is receiving flak from Rihanna, who first refused to perform in the gig and is now discouraging others from watching it. The singer made public her disagreements with the NFL about the controversy over quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been out of a job the past three seasons after kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality in 2016.

Recently in a conversation with Vogue, RiRi said, "I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. I couldn't dare do that."