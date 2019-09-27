Pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will appear together on the stage for the first time, as headliners for the 2020 Super Bowl half-time show. The Grammy winners took to Twitter to confirm the news.

J.Lo and Shakira shared pictures of themselves donning matching gold and black outfits and confirmed they would be performing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2. The concert is one of the biggest in the world and was watched by over 98 million people this year.

In a press release, actor and singer Jennifer Lopez said: "Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," reports CNN.

The 50-year-old added that the performance is even more special not only because it's NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because she is performing with a fellow Latina, Shakira. "I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage, she stated in the press release."

The event is even more special for Shakira who will be celebrating her 43rd birthday on the day. She wished herself an advanced happy birthday while sharing the news on Twitter as well.

"I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!," the Columbian singer stated in a press release.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer soon found herself trending on Twitter on number one position after the announcement. Thanking fans for their support, the pop-star wrote, "Wow! I never expected such an amazing global response! Thank you so much for your support. It means the world to me. #SuperBowlLIV."

Meanwhile, Fox Sports also shared the news on Twitter along with a short interview of the stars talking about working together and how much the show means to them. J.Lo said she loves that the Super Bowl has "2 women performers this year, that too two Latinos".

"It sends an important message to everyone, it's gonna mean a lot for our communities, for women," the stars said.

Expressing her happiness about sharing the stage with J.Lo, the "Whenever, Wherever" singer said, "she is a champion in everything she does. It's gonna be fantastic to be sharing the moment with someone like her". J.Lo resonated the same emotions and spoke about Shakira, "it's gonna be so much fun. She is such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing. There is no one like her".