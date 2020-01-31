Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have promised to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl halftime show in Miami on Sunday.

In a press conference on Thursday, Shakira announced: "Life is so fragile. And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday."

"And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage," the 42-year-old continued. The Grammy winner added that her long-time boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, was also deeply affected by the news. "Gerard, my partner, called me with the sad news, he was affected because he knew Kobe and I knew him too, he went to one of my shows," she said.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and at least seven others including the pilot died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the halftime stage on Sunday at Super Bowl LIV, where The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium exactly a week after the the basketball legend's shocking death. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and had retired in 2016.

Lopez, who is engaged to retired MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez, also reacted to the NBA star's death. She said her fiance was in tears when he told her about his friend Kobe's death, reports Fox News.

Saying that she wants to send love and support to Bryant's wife and family, the 50-year-old added: "We have to love people when they're here and not wait. I think about Vanessa (Bryant) as a mom and losing her best friend and partner and losing her child, you know, how awful that must be for her right now, and I just wanted to send the message and praying God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of."

Lopez and Shakira will perform together for the first time at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. The 2020 Super Bowl will also mark the NFL's 100th anniversary and the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's 43rd birthday.