According to a recent survey, Londoners endure a gruelling 46-hour workweek just to maintain an 'average' standard of living. This striking figure begs the question: how do other cities across the UK compare?

Research by CVwizard analysed the hours required to afford a comfortable lifestyle in 45 UK cities, and the findings are bleak. The study compared everyday expenses—including housing, bills, groceries, commuting, and leisure—against typical earnings in each location, ranking the cities from best to worst for work-life balance.

How Many Hours For A Comfortable Life In The UK?

'Our study shows how hard it's becoming for people to balance work and the cost of living in the UK's biggest cities,' said David Overmars from CVwizard, who compiled the research using ONS data.

'With rents and everyday expenses going up, many are having to work longer hours just to get by. This highlights the need for better solutions — higher wages, more stable living costs, and a work-life balance that lets people enjoy life without working nonstop just to afford it,' Overmars added.

The Cost Of Comfort

Predictably, London emerged as the city where people must work the longest to afford an 'average' way of life, with a tally of 2394.51 hours a year, which breaks down to more than 46 hours a week. Even with the highest average net pay of £34,189.20, London's rent costs far outstrip those of other cities in the study, consuming a substantial 76.8% of total work hours.

Oxford followed closely behind, demanding 2139.71 annual work hours, slightly more than 41 each week, for residents to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. Although rent in the historic cathedral city is less than in London, utility costs are higher, adding up to 243.5 work hours annually for things like electricity, phone service, and internet access.

Manchester held the third spot, with Bristol and Nottingham close behind. Securing a comfortable existence in these cities requires a minimum of 2033 annual work hours, placing them towards the upper limit of 'full-time' employment at 39 hours per week.

Comparing Work Hours And Lifestyle Costs

On the other hand, Southend-on-Sea has a median net income of £32,642.40, fairly low rent at about £840.33 per month, and reasonable utility and entertainment costs, which results in it having the best work-life balance.

In this city, residents can afford a decent lifestyle with just 1364.24 annual work hours, fewer than 27 weekly, and being by the sea adds to its appeal.

Aberdeen took the next spot, and Mansfield, Northampton, and Bradford filled out the top five. For those wanting to leave the fast-paced work life, these locations are prime. They require 30 hours per week or less to handle daily expenses and some extras.

Challenging 'Hustle Culture'

In recent years, 'hustle culture' has faced increasing opposition, especially after Google CEO Sergey Brin's remarks about 60-hour workweeks being the 'sweet spot for productivity' sparked significant online disapproval.

Sergey Brin is back at Google and asking everyone to work harder.



He notes some people do the bare minimum to get by. Why on earth hasn’t Sleepy Sundar fired them yet? pic.twitter.com/l5tvTgPcRt — Marcelo P. Lima (@MarceloPLima) February 28, 2025

'I'm not working 12 hours a day because some tw*t thinks money matters more than having a life,' X user @Farore13 wrote. 'We are humans, and we deserve rest and a life outside of work,' X user @milolzx added.

To combat the problem of mounting overwork, approximately 19% of employees enforce more explicit boundaries by staying within their defined job roles, and a further 20% indicate they ignore work messages outside of their agreed working hours.