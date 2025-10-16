Florida's largest grocery chain, Publix, has confirmed it will allow customers to openly carry firearms in its supermarkets, aligning with a recent appeals-court ruling that invalidated the state's nearly 40-year ban on open carry.

The legal change took effect on 25 September 2025 following guidance from Florida's attorney general, while private businesses still retain the right to set stricter rules on their premises.

What Changed In Florida Law

The First District Court of Appeal, in McDaniels v. State (10 September 2025), held Florida's open-carry prohibition unconstitutional.

The attorney general advised agencies that open carry would be lawful statewide after a 15-day period, i.e. from 25 September. Employers and property owners may continue to bar firearms, and existing location-based restrictions still apply.

Publix stated that it will comply with all federal, state and local laws, adding that it reserves the right to call law enforcement if any customer behaves in a threatening, erratic or dangerous manner, whether carrying a gun or not.

CBS News confirmed that the policy is already being implemented at many locations, following confirmation of the change by Publix corporate. Other chains, including Winn-Dixie and Whole Foods, have said they will maintain prohibitions on open carry.

Mixed Responses From Shoppers

Reactions among Publix customers and local communities have been sharply divided. Some say seeing armed shoppers in the aisles makes them feel unsafe. Others argue that open carry could deter violent crime or allow responsible citizens to defend themselves.

One shopper told local media it felt 'a little wild and a little strange' to imagine walking past someone with a visible weapon while grabbing groceries. Another said that while they support gun rights, 'seeing it in a grocery store just doesn't feel right, it changes the whole mood.'

On the other hand, gun owners and Second Amendment advocates have welcomed the change. 'If you're trained and responsible, carrying a gun shouldn't make anyone nervous,' one customer said outside a Tampa-area Publix.

Broader Context: Politics, Gun Culture and Public Fear

Florida's decision arrives at a time when gun rights have become a defining cultural issue in American politics.

Governor Ron DeSantis has championed what he calls 'constitutional carry,' expanding access to firearms while reducing restrictions on licensing.

Advocates frame these moves as restoring personal freedom. But opponents see them as dangerous deregulation in a state that has endured multiple high-profile mass shootings, including the 2018 Parkland school massacre that left 17 dead.

The shift also reflects a broader political environment where guns are increasingly visible in public life, from protests and school board meetings to church gatherings and supermarkets. For many Americans, that visibility evokes anxiety.

Critics of the policy warn that introducing firearms into crowded environments such as supermarkets could heighten tensions, increase the risk of accidental discharges, and make it harder for police to respond to genuine threats. Advocates counter that law-abiding gun owners shouldn't be punished for the acts of criminals.

Country Already Reckoning With Gun Violence

The debate plays out against a grim national backdrop. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 48,000 Americans died from gun-related injuries in 2022, the most recent year for which complete data is available, a rate that has risen more than 30 per cent over the past decade. Nearly two-thirds of those deaths were suicides.

In Florida, state data show that more than 3,200 people were killed by guns in 2023, including over 1,000 homicides.

What Happens Next

Expect chains to post clear door signage and update website FAQs so shoppers know each store's firearm policy before they enter. Publix will brief managers on how to handle refusals and trespass warnings. Competitors that keep bans will lean on visible notices and staff scripts to reduce confrontations at the tills.

Sheriff's offices and city departments will align procedures for calls from stores that prohibit open carry. Training memos will clarify when officers issue trespass notices, how to document refusals, and which state exemptions still apply in schools, bars, and courthouses. The goal is fewer on-scene disputes and cleaner paperwork for prosecutors.

For consumers, the advice is simple. Check the sign on the door. If a store bans open carry, put the firearm away or choose another retailer. Remember that some places remain off-limits by law regardless of store policy. When uncertain, consult official state guidance or ask local law enforcement for clarification.