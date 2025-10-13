Saleh Aljafarawi, a well-known Palestinian journalist, was shot dead in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood on Sunday, 12 October 2025, even though a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel had just been declared. Armed clashes broke out that day between Hamas forces and the Doghmush clan militia.

Dozens died amid the violence. The killing of Aljafarawi raised fresh concerns about the fragility of the Gaza ceasefire, and whether internal divisions could unravel what little peace had been achieved.

Dozens Killed in Violent Clash Between Hamas and Militia

According to Fox News, the fighting erupted on 12 October in Sabra, Gaza City, during tense confrontations between Hamas security forces and Doghmush clan fighters. Reports put the death toll at dozens, though numbers vary.

According to Palestinian sources, the clash began when Hamas forces surrounded militia fighters accused of collaborating with Israel. Homes were reportedly destroyed, and residents forced into flight.

This occurred only days after the ceasefire terms took effect, including promises of hostage release, prisoner exchange, and withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The fighting matters greatly. It underscores tension within Gaza and suggests that militias and clans may not accept full control by Hamas. Unrest during a ceasefire threatens humanitarian relief, diplomatic efforts, and the safety of civilians.

Palestinian Journalist Among Those Killed

Journalist Saleh Aljafarawi was among those killed in the Sabra clashes. He was 28 years old. Sources say he was wearing a jacket marked 'PRESS' when shot by members of an armed militia while covering the violence.

Aljafarawi had been missing since Sunday morning, as per Alja Zeera. Later, activists shared a video showing his body on the back of a truck. Reports allege he was shot multiple times.

Before his death, he had claimed that the conflict had left him living in constant fear. He spoke of displacement and witnessing scenes that 'will not be erased' from his memory.

Who is Saleh Aljafarawi, Early Life and Career Beginnings

Aljafarawi was one of Gaza's most recognizable young journalists and social media figures, whose reputation was built on both his vivid frontline reporting and his polarizing political views. His life and career reflected the deep divisions and volatility of Gaza's media landscape amid years of conflict.

Born and raised in Gaza City, Aljafarawi began his career as a freelance reporter documenting daily life under Israeli blockade. He used social media platforms to share footage of bombings, protests, and humanitarian crises, gaining thousands of followers for his raw, unfiltered style of reporting.

Rise to Online Prominence, Controversial Political Views

Aljafarawi's popularity surged after the 2023 Israel-Hamas war, when his videos and commentary went viral across Arabic social networks. He became known for his emotional and often provocative content, which resonated deeply with many Palestinians but also drew criticism for its perceived bias in favor of Hamas.

Aljafarawi's open celebration of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel sparked outrage beyond Gaza. He frequently used his platform to praise the resistance, portraying Hamas fighters as heroes while accusing Israel of war crimes. These statements made him a highly divisive figure both domestically and abroad.

Influence and Legacy

Despite his controversies, Saleh Aljafarawi's death has stirred debate in Palestinian media circles about freedom of speech and the dangers journalists face in Gaza. To his supporters, he was a fearless voice of resistance; to critics, he symbolized the blurred line between activism and journalism in times of war.