On 12 December 2025, US President Donald Trump urged Russia to halt its war on Ukraine, warning that the US might supply Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv if Moscow refuses peace. He made this statement while aboard Air Force One during a flight to Israel.

The warning followed a weekend phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which they discussed air defences and long-range weapons. Trump's stance represents an escalation in tone toward Russia's leadership, signalling a harder line than seen recently.

The exact mechanism for supplying the missiles remains unclear, raising questions about how this threat might be realised.

Trump To Send Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

According to BBC News, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: 'If this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks.'

He added uncertainty: 'We may not, but we may do it. I think it's appropriate to bring up.' He challenged Moscow: 'Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don't think so.'

His remarks appear intended as pressure. Observers note the comment came after renewed Russian strikes on Ukraine's power grid, part of a broader campaign to weaken Ukraine before winter. The Tomahawk missile is often described as a long-range, high-precision weapon.

In the call with Zelenskyy, Trump and the Ukrainian leader reportedly discussed strengthening air defences, resilience, and long-range capabilities. Zelenskyy later described the talk as 'very productive' and said Ukraine is waiting for Trump's decision.

Dmitry Peskov Expresses Extreme Concern

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by calling the potential delivery of Tomahawks 'of extreme concern'. He warned that tensions were escalating from all sides, as per The Guardian.

Earlier, Peskov had dismissed Tomahawks as unlikely to shift dynamics, but he later raised the possibility that Russia could not distinguish between conventional and nuclear warheads in flight.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also weighed in. He cautioned that supplying such missiles 'could end badly for everyone, especially for Trump himself.' Medvedev pointed to the ambiguity inherent in missile use once launched.

Russian lawmakers further warned they would attempt to shoot down incoming Tomahawks or destroy their launch sites.

Is Russia Afraid of Tomahawk Missiles?

Tomahawk missiles can travel about 2,500 km, sufficient to reach deep into Russian territory, including Moscow, from central Ukraine. They may carry either conventional or nuclear payloads, making their use highly sensitive.

If Ukraine obtains Tomahawks, analysts believe Kyiv could strike command centres, supply lines, and critical infrastructure far behind front lines. That capability would challenge the idea of safe rear areas for Russia.

But Russia insists it can intercept such weapons. Putin warned the supply would destroy US-Russia relations and mark a sharp escalation.

Yet some in Moscow claim Tomahawks may not shift things. They argue Russia's air defences are competent and that deployment might provoke retaliation.

Belarus President Doubts Trump's Threat

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally, expressed scepticism about Trump's threat. He said Trump often uses forceful rhetoric, then steps back. Lukashenko warned: 'We shouldn't take this literally, as if it's going to fly tomorrow.'

Though downplaying the threat, Lukashenko acknowledged the moment is dangerous and said the rhetoric itself could shift perceptions among officials in Moscow.