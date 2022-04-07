Real Madrid CF could not have asked for a better result on Wednesday evening as they completed the first stage of their revenge plot against Chelsea FC in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos secured a 3-1 victory away at Stamford Bridge thanks to yet another spectacular hat-trick from Karim Benzema.

Memories of last season's semi-final exit at the hands of the Blues still haunt Real Madrid fans, and the team's performance in London on Wednesday eased some of the pain from being completely outplayed by the same opponents last year. However, it's not over yet as Chelsea are sure to come with all guns blazing for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12.

For now, Real Madrid can relish in the victory that is reminiscent of Benzema's phenomenal come-from-behind hat-trick that sent Paris Saint-Germain packing in the previous round. This time, Benzema brought out his magic against the defending Champions in their own home turf.

The Vinicius Junior-Benzema tandem proved effective once more, with the Frenchman picking out the Brazilian who went off to the side before delivering a cross with pinpoint accuracy for Benzema to head into the top corner of the net in the 21st minute.

Moments later, Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy was caught out once more, with Benzema connecting with a cross from Toni Kroos to double the lead. Chelsea then started to pile on the pressure on the other side of the pitch before Kai Havertz finally managed to pull one back for the hosts five minutes before the break.

Thomas Tuchel made two changes at the half, but Chelsea were immediately dealt with another blow as Benzema found another goal almost single-handedly as soon as play resumed. Just as Chelsea were preparing to launch a comeback, the Frenchman charged towards Mendy, who was forced to make a weak pass to Rudiger. Benzema managed to snatch the ball away and tap it into the open goal left gaping by the out-of-place keeper.

Romelu Lukaku's introduction put some pressure on the visitors, but they were able to hold on against the onslaught from Chelsea. It was a well-deserved win in the end, and Real Madrid will be determined not to squander the advantage when they host the second leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu next week.