The festive season is traditionally a time for humility, warmth and shared joy, yet in the carefully curated universe of the Duchess of Sussex, Christmas cheer apparently comes with a side order of calculated authority. While her latest Netflix offering, With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration, was billed to the public as a cosy, intimate guide to festive hosting, experts suggest the programme served a completely different purpose.

Rather than simply roasting chestnuts or offering tips on wrapping gifts, body language analyst Judi James claims the Duchess utilised her screen time to assert control, transforming a holiday special into a masterclass of subtle power plays.

Forget the twinkling fairy lights, the pristine garlands and the picture-perfect holiday décor; what truly captivated James were the 'dominance' rituals the former actress deployed throughout the programme, which premiered on Wednesday, 3 December. According to James's sharp-eyed analysis, Meghan uses her body and voice not just to host, but to 'Meghan-ise the Holidays', subtly asserting her authority over the viewer and the narrative itself.

Deciphering Meghan Markle's Dominance Rituals And Implied Authority

James's observations suggest that Meghan Markle's communication of these specific Meghan Markle's dominance rituals operates on three distinct levels: 'shown, spoken, and implied'. When it comes to guiding her audience into the Christmas spirit, the Duchess reportedly eschews casual advice in favour of 'dramatic, emphatic body language displays'.

These gestures are designed to infuse her words with profound, almost heavy meaning, perhaps even suggesting where viewers 'might have been going wrong in the past'.

One particularly striking example occurs as Markle, 44, sits down to craft holiday crackers. It is an activity most would associate with messy fun, yet here, her movements take on a heightened, almost 'guru-like' quality. James highlights a specific moment where Meghan executes a 'splicing gesture'—placing a hand on her forehead and bending her head.

This movement, James argues, is intended 'to suggest the pain of those getting this wrong in the past and closing her eyes in a moment of meditation and self-respect'. The expert further notes that this hand-to-forehead movement is a recurring motif in the Duchess's repertoire, often utilised when she wishes to signal 'how hard she works'.

Markle's attempt at conveying a deeper, more spiritual meaning behind the commercial holidays also led to an instance of what James describes as over-the-top facial expressions. When discussing the concept of 'grace', which she identifies as the 'key to Holidays', Meghan appears to adopt an air of profound revelation.

James observes: 'Meghan shakes her head slowly here and purses her lips as though revealing the meaning of life'. She further reinforces this message by placing 'her hands on her chest to repeat this message with even more meaning, though, as she tells us that 'Grace is about making people feel comfortable''. The dramatic intensity, James implies, is an integral part of the broader Meghan Markle's dominance rituals on display.

Kitchen Cues, Hygiene Controversies And Meghan Markle's Dominance Rituals

Amidst Meghan's assertive displays, a rare moment of tender affection with her husband, Prince Harry, 41, provided a contrasting scene within the special. The couple shared a sweet kiss in the kitchen, offering a glimpse of their personal dynamic.

'There is a moment of tender affection', James noted, 'as she does a twirl round while he places a tentative and politely distanced arm on her waist as he bends his head to perform a very mutually-loving kiss on the mouth'.

However, the expert observed a significant shift in the Duchess's persona depending on her audience. James detected a telling difference in vocal tone and gesture when Meghan was interacting with guests versus when she was ostensibly cooking alone.

When speaking to her guests, Meghan 'adopts gestures and the vocal tone of the authoritative expert who is teaching her team', yet when alone, the mannerisms suggest a '"first-time" in the kitchen'. This expert tone seems to be used to quickly gloss over any potential errors.

James reveals, 'There are moments where things get glossed over, like the cracker-making. This would suggest a stage of messy failure, but Meghan's training tone means we tend to flip to good outcomes rather quickly.'

The kitchen scenes, in particular, appear to be more focused on aesthetics than practicality, an observation that links back to previous controversies regarding the Duchess's culinary habits. James pointed out that 'all her pans and equipment look like they've literally just come out of the delivery box, giving a slightly surreal look to her kitchen'.

Furthermore, Markle's lack of practical kitchen attire was glaring to the expert eye: 'there is long hair, pajama sleeves, and rings getting perilously close and involved in a way that suggests it's the looks that count over the practicals'.

This specific detail is especially relevant given the previous public uproar where Markle was dubbed 'Salmonella Sussex' by critics. She was notably called out in a past Instagram video for wearing expensive rings and bracelets while handling an uncooked Thanksgiving turkey without protective gloves.

At the time, many viewers pointed out that such poor hygiene practices could lead to cross-contamination from the raw bird, as the turkey's juices could easily transfer bacteria, including Salmonella, to her jewellery and anything else they touched.

James's expert examination of With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration peels back the festive veneer, suggesting that for the Duchess, the holiday special was as much about showcasing Meghan Markle's dominance rituals and control as it was about spreading Christmas cheer.