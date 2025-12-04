Few mysteries in modern American politics are quite as baffling—or as frequently debated—as the true extent of Donald Trump's abilities on the golf course. While his face adorns luxury fairways across the globe and he spends a considerable portion of his life navigating the greens, the reality of his prowess remains a subject of intense scepticism.

Even during his tenure in the White House, the US President dedicated countless hours to the sport, often at the taxpayer's expense. Yet, despite this immense dedication, the specifics of his game remain murky.

Observers are often left trying to reconcile two vastly different images: the champion who claims to possess more silverware than many touring professionals, and the player nicknamed a 'toddler' for his petulant on-course behaviour.

Trump has never been one for modesty, frequently boasting to the media about his latest sporting triumphs. However, these declarations are often met with immediate dismissal by those who have witnessed his swing in person or simply refuse to accept his narrative.

Given the sheer frequency with which the Republican plays, it is reasonable to assume he possesses a degree of skill. He certainly reinforces this idea with constant updates on his exploits, which almost invariably involve a newly acquired trophy.

Consequently, the American public is left asking the same persistent question: just how good is he really, and what is the truth behind the numbers?

Unravelling The Truth Behind Donald Trump's Golf Handicap

According to the official data from the Golf Handicap Information Network, President Trump's golf handicap sits at a staggering 2.8. To put this into perspective, the average American male golfer usually holds a handicap between 14 and 16. A 2.8 index suggests that Trump is not merely a hobbyist but a highly skilled amateur.

Historically, this is the lowest handicap recorded for any US president, implying there might be some validity to his claims of prowess. While nobody expects a septuagenarian with a chaotic political calendar to rival PGA Tour professionals, this ranking is significantly better than one might anticipate for a man of his age.

However, statistics can be misleading, and a 2.8 handicap is only one facet of a complicated story. Rick Reilly, the renowned sports columnist and author, has spent years dismantling the mythology surrounding Trump's game.

In his 2019 book, Commander in Cheat, Reilly chronicles the President's alleged history of rule-bending, foot-wedges, and complete fabrications.

The scrutiny intensified just last week following a Thanksgiving call Trump conducted with service members from Mar-a-Lago. During the call, he broadcast his most inflated statistic yet.

'I've won 38 golf championships and I don't get to practise very much,' Trump said. This was a significant jump from his previous, already disputed claim of 36 victories. To ensure the claim sounded even more impressive, he added, 'I beat a 27-year-old kid... I've won 38 of them, every one of them legitimately.'

Rick Reilly Exposes The Reality Of Donald Trump's Golf Handicap Claims

Reilly wasted no time in countering these assertions. Taking to the social media platform X, the author delivered a scathing correction.

'Ha! Trump adds about 10 every time he brings this up. Problem is, he hasn't actually won any [club championships]. None. You beat Trump, he throws you out of the club. It's like when you let your toddler beat you in a foot race. He thinks it's real.'

By branding the behaviour as that of a 'toddler,' Reilly highlighted the core criticism: that Trump demands recognition for victories he essentially awards to himself.

When Commander in Cheat was published during Trump's first term, the President's claimed handicap was a 3, and his tally of club championships stood at 18. Reilly noted at the time that Trump 'almost never loses,' largely because he manipulates the conditions.

The author's insight comes from direct experience; he once played a round with the President, a day originally scheduled for him to caddie because Trump reportedly had no one else to play with.

The most glaring example of this inflation occurred during the 2016 election campaign. Reilly, having witnessed the politician's actual play style, described the boast of 18 championships as 'a s------- lie.' He explained that whenever Trump opens a new course, he plays the first round alone and simply declares himself the inaugural champion.

'He even said: 'This is against the best players in the club. No strokes given.' What? I played with you. You're a 10-handicapper at best. There's no way you're winning a club championship,' Reilly said.

While the official papers may show a 2.8, the anecdotal evidence overwhelmingly suggests that Donald Trump's golf handicap is less a reflection of skill and more a testament to his ability to curate his own reality.