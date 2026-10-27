U.S. participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fell by 5.1 million between July 2025 and June 2026 after restrictions under President Donald Trump, according to Department of Agriculture figures.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act broadened work requirements for SNAP benefits. Trump and other Republicans maintain that tighter rules encourage employment, while anti-hunger organisations report rising demand for assistance and warn that falling enrolment does not necessarily mean fewer people need support.

Participation declined from 41.6 million to 36.5 million over the period. Those figures do not establish why individual recipients left the programme.

A USDA spokesperson cautioned against attributing the reduction to a single policy.

'The number of individuals receiving benefits is constantly changing and is not representative of any one policy,' the spokesperson stated.

Donald Trump Expands SNAP Work Requirements

The previous requirement covered able-bodied adults aged 18 to 54 without dependants under 18. Those covered had to work at least 20 hours a week or receive benefits for no more than three months over three years.

The reported changes extend the age range to 64 and apply to adults aged 18 to 64 without a dependant under 14. The requirement is described as at least 20 hours of paid or voluntary work a week.

The Congressional Budget Office projected that the changes would reduce SNAP spending by about $187 billion (£140,282,725,000) over a 10-year period.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins presented falling participation as an achievement at a farming festival in Minnesota in August.

'But for those of us that love work and celebrate work and want people to work and not be on food stamps, it's a pretty big win when we move 5 million people off of food stamps.'

Sheril Kirshenbaum, chief external relations officer at the Food Bank Council of Michigan, disputed employment gains as an established explanation for the decline.

'We don't have the data to suggest that there are more jobs suddenly out there. We just know fewer people are getting benefits,' she stated.

Food Banks Describe Pressure After Donald Trump Restrictions

Daily calls to the Food Bank Council of Michigan's helpline more than tripled after the changes took effect. The service was temporarily suspended in October because of the volume of calls.

The helpline assists residents with SNAP applications and local food programmes.

In Kentucky, Feed Louisville receives surplus ingredients from restaurants and farmers, prepares meals for partner organisations and passes on unused items.

Its founder and executive director, Rhona Kamar, described distributing everything received each day.

'We have always had enough food around,' Kamar stated. 'But now what we are seeing is every day the shelves are empty at the end of the day, so every bit of food that comes into our kitchen every day goes right back out to the community at the end of the day.'

The effects extend to school meals. In Houston Independent School District, 26 schools that previously provided free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision had lost eligibility as SNAP enrolment declined.

Donald Trump Legislation Increases States' Costs

The legislation also provides for states to cover 75% of SNAP administrative costs, up from 50%.

A further change is scheduled for October 2027, requiring states with payment error rates above 6% to contribute towards benefit costs. States with rates above 13% received an implementation delay, according to the reporting. USDA states that payment error rates are not a measure of fraud.

Kirshenbaum warned that additional administrative pressures could lengthen processing times.

Sandra Scott, a Louisville resident, described relying on SNAP after previously struggling to find somewhere to eat. Scott, 58, lived in a subsidised apartment at the time of the October report. She volunteered with the pay-what-you-can restaurant The Table and was working towards an emergency responder certificate.

Before receiving benefits, she ate at 'soup kitchens or wherever I could, but for the most part, like on the weekends, there really was not anywhere to go'.