A routine shift stocking frozen items turned into an unexpectedly emotional internet moment when a Red Baron employee lost his patience with a prankster filming him at work. His frustration over struggling to pay his mortgage while supporting four children struck a chord with viewers, prompting thousands of people to contribute to an online fundraiser intended to help him and his family.

As of 29 October 2026, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $77,863 (£58,000) towards its $100,000 (£75,000) target, with more than 2,400 donations recorded on the page. The campaign followed widespread criticism of the prank and renewed debate over social media creators filming unsuspecting workers for entertainment.

Why the Red Baron Employee Received $77,000 in Donations

Luke Oakenshield launched the GoFundMe fundraiser on 27 October 2026 to provide financial support to the employee, whose identity has circulated online as 'Walt Z out of Michigan'.

According to the campaign description, the worker was already having a difficult day when a content creator approached him and pretended to take money using his phone. Oakenshield said he wanted to help the employee maintain financial stability, particularly if he faced disciplinary action or lost his job following the confrontation.

The organiser initially said he did not personally know the worker and was trying to establish contact to ensure the money reached him directly. Subsequent reporting on 29 October indicated that Oakenshield had located the man and spoken to him and his partner over WhatsApp. According to that report, the worker and his family requested privacy while expressing surprise at the public response.

However, the GoFundMe page's publicly visible description still stated that Oakenshield was seeking the worker's contact information when checked. The latest reported development should therefore be attributed to the reporting outlet rather than presented as independently confirmed.

Another piece of crap doing an Apple Pay prank on a working dad for Red Baron in Walmart. This is low. But we found you, Carter Robert Porter aka thea.ctiveworld aka ThreeOfAKind. You can't hide 🫢 Damn, you are an ugly-looking ginger, aren't you?! BUSTED!!! pic.twitter.com/IcVKHIf4hr — johnnysosmally (@johnnysosmally) October 29, 2026

What Happened During the Viral Prank?

In footage circulated online, the prankster approached the employee and asked for the time. After the employee checked his phone and responded, the prankster claimed to have taken $10 (£7.50), implying that he had deducted money from the worker's Apple Pay account.

The employee made clear that he was not amused. He explained that he had been working hard and was struggling financially. He also spoke about his responsibilities at home, with viewers responding to the frustration and exhaustion evident in his voice.

'My life is hard enough as it is. Okay? I don't need this crap,' the Red Baron employee said. 'I got kids at home that went to bed without me right now.'

As the employee's anger became apparent, the influencer reportedly insisted that it was just a 'joke' and apologised. The creator attempted to calm him down, but the employee remained upset and expressed concern that he might be 'kicked out of the store' because of the confrontation.

'No, you don't! You're probably making money off this. I can't even pay my goddamn mortgage and I got four kids at home!' the employee added.

The footage quickly spread across social media, with many viewers arguing that the prankster had failed to consider the pressures facing someone trying to earn a living. Others questioned whether filming strangers in distress for online engagement could reasonably be considered harmless entertainment.

There is, however, no independently confirmed public information establishing that the employee has faced disciplinary action or that his job is in jeopardy.

Benny Johnson's Reported Appeal for Help

Conservative political commentator Benny Johnson got himself involved in efforts to help locate the worker. He appealed to his followers on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed interest in organising a separate fundraiser through GiveSendGo. He highlighted the man's responsibilities as a father and criticised the decision to turn his frustration into online content.

Johnson also said he would be 'personally donating'. He wanted to help the man pay his mortgage and get his children some Christmas presents.

🚨ATTENTION: Please Help Me Find This Father.



This hardworking dad of four just trying to make a living was harassed at his job by a nuisance TikTok influencer.



He was then posted online to be mocked by the public.



America is facing a crisis and people are going to start… pic.twitter.com/gWYxyCcRc4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 28, 2026

Social Media Users Condemn the Prank

The video prompted angry reactions from viewers who argued that the stunt crossed a line.

One user called for the worker to receive legal assistance, writing, 'Also get him a lawyer to sue the little bastards...' Another commented, 'I hope this man gets paid. We all feel his frustration.'

Other reactions focused on the wider practice of filming strangers without their consent. The criticism reflects concerns that online creators can prioritise views and engagement over the dignity of the people featured in their videos.

The fundraiser has become a public show of support for a worker whose reaction resonated with thousands of viewers. Although the campaign has attracted substantial donations, the amount ultimately transferred to the employee and the status of his employment have not been independently confirmed.