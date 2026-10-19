Tate McRae debuted her new single 'Housewife' with a first live performance in fiery red lingerie at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday, performing at the revived runway event in front of a global livestream audience.

The 23-year-old Canadian pop star opened her set at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, with the track, which was released on Thursday. She followed it with 'Dear God' and 'Sports Car' as models walked the runway.

The show was streamed live on YouTube and began at 4.30pm Pacific Time.

McRae wore a scarlet corset-style top, garter belt and matching briefs, and carried a red microphone. Her hair was styled in loose waves, with winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

All-Women Line-up at Victoria's Secret Show

McRae was one of four acts on the bill, alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion, country singer Megan Moroney and girl group Katseye. Victoria's Secret announced the all-women line-up in the weeks before the event.

Moroney performed '6 Months Later' and 'Wish I Didn't', while Katseye sang 'Pinky Up' and 'Animal'. Megan Thee Stallion closed her segment with 'Her' and 'Body'. Together, the acts brought country, pop and hip hop to the runway.

The show moved to Los Angeles after two editions in New York, making it the first time the event has been staged on the West Coast. The brand discontinued the original televised event after 2018 and revived it as a livestream in 2024.

Runway Debuts and Tate McRae's Red Carpet Look

Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Barbara Palvin were among the established names who walked.

Trinity Rodman, the USA women's football star, made her runway debut in a black outfit with sparkling embellishments and pink accents, worn with silver heels. Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, also made her debut, in a black embellished bra, cropped pink jacket and crystal-covered jeans.

Vanessa Bryant was among the guests on the pink carpet. Victoria's Secret has also run a casting search for a new Angel under its Angels Among Us project.

McRae arrived earlier in the evening in a custom black two-piece by the designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The outfit featured a bra top with butterfly wing cutouts and a skirt split high at the hip.

She later shared a close-up of the detailing on TikTok, captioned 'Dreammm dayyyyy'.

'Housewife' Era Marks New Chapter for Tate McRae

'Housewife' is McRae's first major release since her 2025 album, So Close to What, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. She announced the single on 7 October with artwork showing her in a red bikini, pushing a pram filled with dollar bills. The accompanying music video was filmed in the south of France.

Speaking to People, McRae said there were 'so many meanings to this song'.

The performance follows a busy autumn for the singer, whose hits include 'Greedy'. She launched a fragrance, TATE 01, on 16 October, and told the magazine she drew inspiration from 1990s supermodels, balancing bright notes such as bergamot with warmer sandalwood.

It is not her first high-profile stage spectacle this year. At a festival performance of 'Sports Car', she was drenched in gold paint, a stunt that went viral online.