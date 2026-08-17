Tate McRae has been mocked online after fans questioned whether she actually used the Neutrogena products featured in a sponsored 'post show routine' video, with viewers pointing to her apparently untouched makeup as evidence the skincare routine was staged.

The singer shared the TikTok while travelling from Montreal's Osheaga festival to Chicago for Lollapalooza, where she performed after her 1 August set.

The clip showed McRae using Neutrogena makeup remover wipes, Hydro Boost Water Gel and under-eye patches. However, viewers noticed that the wipe appeared not to touch her skin and that visible eye makeup remained after the routine.

Tate McRae's 'Post Show Routine' Sparks Backlash

McRae's TikTok, marked as sponsored, showed her winding down after a performance while using the brand's products. The singer has been the brand's global ambassador since 2025, making the video part of an established brand partnership.

The post has since attracted more than 1.8 million likes and over 1 million views, with viewers questioning whether McRae actually used the products as shown. Some pointed out that her makeup appeared to remain intact throughout the routine, while others questioned how the sponsored content was approved by the brand.

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The criticism focused on how the routine was presented rather than evidence that McRae does not use Neutrogena products. Her makeup artist, Kennedy, later said the brand's products were used to prepare the singer's skin before her Lollapalooza performance.

McRae has also previously described her post-show skincare routine to PEOPLE, saying she uses Neutrogena wipes to remove her makeup before applying a light cleanser and the brand's water gel.

Creators Join in on Viral Mockery

The clip quickly became material for beauty and comedy creators, who recreated or parodied McRae's routine while drawing attention to the way the products appeared to be used in the original.

Among those joining the reaction was creator PrezBritt, whose parody video joked about McRae not removing her makeup. The clip reportedly surpassed 14 million views.

Beauty creator James Welsh also posted a satirical response that attracted more than 2 million views.

Welsh later defended his decision to mock the sponsored clip, arguing that celebrities and influencers should not be treated differently when audiences believe advertising content is misleading. His response became part of the wider conversation about authenticity in influencer marketing.

Neutrogena Responds to the Criticism

Neutrogena eventually addressed the backlash directly with a humorous video posted on 13 August. Neutrogena captioned: 'I'd like to thank everyone for the sudden attention. Please respect my privacy as I adjust to the fame.'

@neutrogena_us I’d like to thank everyone for the sudden attention. Please respect my privacy as I adjust to the fame. ♬ original sound - Neutrogena

The brand used an animated version of its makeup wipes to acknowledge the online attention, with the character joking about receiving millions of notifications after the controversy.

The response was met positively by many commenters, who praised Neutrogena for leaning into the criticism rather than ignoring it.

Tate McRae's Neutrogena Partnership

McRae became a Neutrogena global ambassador in early 2025 and has previously said her partnership with the brand felt natural because she had used its products for years.

At the time, she specifically cited the Hydro Boost Water Gel as a long-standing favourite. Her makeup artist's comments also indicate that Neutrogena products were used as part of her Lollapalooza preparation.

The viral backlash therefore centres on how the sponsored video portrayed the routine, rather than confirmation that McRae does not use the products. Neither McRae nor her representatives have responded to the controversy.