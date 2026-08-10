Madison Beer arrived at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event expecting attention for her career and striking light green dress, but the internet had other plans.

Instead of discussing her latest projects or the elegant outfit, social media users became fixated on the singer's knees, with one viral post asking, 'Have they been broken ten times or what?'

The bizarre debate quickly spread across X, leaving fans divided between those questioning the unusual appearance and those insisting there was absolutely nothing wrong with her legs.

Madison Beer's Red Carpet Look Draws Unexpected Attention

Beer stepped onto the red carpet in a fitted light green dress that complemented her appearance and immediately caught the attention of photographers.

Yet photographs from the event soon began circulating for a very different reason. Online users zoomed in on her knees and started commenting on their shape and appearance, turning a small detail of the singer's outfit into a major social media talking point.

The internet is shocked by Madison Beer’s knees… Some fans are worried for her.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/GixHQxeSrq — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 8, 2026

One post bluntly asked, 'Have they been broken ten times or what', while another wrote, 'The internet is shocked by Madison Beer's knees... Some fans are worried for her. Thoughts?'

Have they been broken ten times or what 😂 — ⚡️ THE CLAW ⚡️ (@TheToyStoryClaw) August 9, 2026

The comments quickly attracted thousands of reactions as users debated whether there was anything unusual about the singer's knees.

Some people compared their appearance to everything from 'alien knees' to signs of previous injuries, although there is no reliable evidence that Beer has suffered repeated knee injuries.

Fans Defend Beer From the Strange Body Criticism

While some users appeared genuinely concerned, others were baffled that her knees had become a subject of discussion in the first place.

One social media user wrote, 'The dress and its colour complement her so well; she looks really great here. But somehow, her knees are getting all the attention.'

The same commenter added that Beer appeared completely fine and questioned what people believed was wrong with her knees.

Another user agreed, writing that they were 'still trying to figure out what's wrong with them'.

The defence became even more pointed as fans argued that celebrities are now subjected to scrutiny over virtually every part of their bodies.

One viral post declared, 'imagine being so literally flawless and perfect that people trynna shame your KNEES.'

The reaction reflects a familiar pattern in celebrity culture, where photographs from seemingly ordinary public appearances can be magnified and dissected online within minutes.

imagine being so literally flawless and perfect that people trynna shame your KNEES 😭 https://t.co/xJZOwywgAZ — patt (@INMYHEADPATT) August 9, 2026

Madison Beer Faces Another Round of Body Scrutiny

The reaction also comes against the wider backdrop of constant scrutiny surrounding Beer, whose appearance has frequently been discussed online throughout her career.

The singer has previously faced criticism and speculation about her body, face and beauty routines, making the latest knee controversy another example of the intense attention directed towards her appearance.

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Ironically, much of the conversation eventually shifted away from criticism and towards defending her.

For now, the unusual controversy remains one of those distinctly internet moments where a celebrity can attend a major industry event, wear a glamorous outfit and somehow leave the public talking almost exclusively about their knees.