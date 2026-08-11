Tyla has captivated fans after appearing in a striking white bandeau-style outfit during Complex's 'Sneaker Shopping' series, with viewers praising her confidence and unconventional styling.

The 24-year-old South African pop star joined host Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York City to discuss sneaker culture in South Africa, her favourite shoes for dancing and her reaction to Chanel-inspired Vans.

While the episode focused on footwear, Tyla's outfit quickly became a talking point online. One widely liked comment declared: 'She's absolutely divine', while other viewers praised the singer for making an unconventional look appear effortless.

Tyla Stuns Fans In White Bandeau Outfit

Tyla's white bandeau top featured a stark, rectangular silhouette that created an optical illusion and immediately caught viewers' attention. 'Tyla really has that rare confidence to make even the wildest fits look effortless,' one fan wrote.

Another praised the singer for embracing her personal style despite criticism, saying: 'I love this. She knows haters are gonna hate anyway so she's having fun with it.'

The unusual design also inspired humorous reactions. 'For a second I thought Tyla was nude,' one viewer admitted, while another described the top as 'revealing yet unrevealing yet stylish'.

Others speculated about the styling behind the look. 'I wonder which Stylist is responsible for this?' one commenter asked, while another said they initially thought the white detail was a 'censorship bar'.

Tyla is going viral for her outfit while sneaker shopping 💀😭👀 pic.twitter.com/JmGX8wrSPy — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) August 10, 2026

Not everyone was impressed, however, with some viewers dismissing the top as 'ridiculous' and 'inappropriate'. The mixed response added another layer to the discussion, with fans divided over whether the unconventional design was a bold fashion statement or simply too unusual.

The reaction showed how quickly a distinctive celebrity look can become a talking point beyond the original content in which it appeared.

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The contrast between the minimalist white top and the casual sneaker-focused setting also helped make the look stand out.

Rather than overshadowing the shopping segment, the outfit became an unexpected part of the conversation, with fans discussing both Tyla's styling and her confidence in carrying off the unconventional design.

Tyla's Sneaker Shopping

During the shopping trip, Tyla revealed that the Nike P-6000 is one of her go-to trainers for rehearsals, citing its comfort and distinctive shine. She said the reflective finish helps make her performance outfits look more expensive.

The singer also reacted enthusiastically to a Chanel-inspired pair of Vans shown during the episode, calling them 'so cute' as she explored the more fashion-led side of sneaker culture.

At the end of the video, Tyla selected a pair of Air Flight 89s and UNC Jordans. The Complex team also gifted her the Chanel-inspired Vans, which she called 'so cute'. The total value of the sneakers Tyla selected, excluding the gifted Chanel-inspired Vans, came to $1,818.22 (about £1,350).

Her comments offered a glimpse into how practicality and aesthetics influence her footwear choices, particularly when preparing for performances that require comfortable shoes without compromising on style.

The appearance comes as Tyla promotes her second studio album, APOP*, released on 24 July. The 14-track record features songs including 'CHANEL', 'IS IT LOVE' and 'SHE DID IT AGAIN' featuring Zara Larsson.

Following the album's release, Tyla announced a 34-date world tour spanning Europe, North America and Africa from October 2026 to January 2027, extending the momentum behind her latest musical era.