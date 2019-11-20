Music producer Scooter Braun in a cryptic post on social media spoke about "kindness" after Taylor Swift was cleared to perform her old hits at American Music Awards.

"Kindness is the only response," read the picture the 38-year-old shared on social media with the caption, "words to live by."

Words to live by ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/LG9ND0qzIv — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) November 19, 2019

The pop-star who is set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2019 American Music Awards can now perform her songs that she recorded with Big Machine Label Group at the award show, though the company claimed it never stopped her from singing her tracks, reports E! News.

The long-pending feud started when the "Lover" singer took to social media to accuse Scooter Braun, the buyer of her former label Big Machine and Scott Borchetta, president and CEO of the label of "exercising tyrannical control" over her. Taylor Swift alleged that Borchetta and Braun are not allowing her to perform her old hits at the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," she had written in a detailed post.

The 29-year-old singer also claimed the duo denied her permission to use her older music or performance footage for a documentary about her life that Netflix has been working on for the past few years.

However, Big Machine Label Group released a statement regarding the upcoming 2019 AMAs and claimed they had never stopped the singer from performing her songs.

"The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances," the statement read.

The company further clarified recording artists do not need the label's approval for live performances on television or any other live media. But, they need so only for audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.

And though the "Blank Space" singer has received a green signal for her AMA performance, Big Machine embroiled itself into another controversy after Dick Clark Productions denied to authorise the statement the former issued regarding the incident.

"At no time did Dick Clark Productions agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift's performance at the 2019 American Music Awards. Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift's management team. We have no further comment," Dick Clark Productions said in a statement.