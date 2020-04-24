Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun- the buyer of her former label Big Machine and the back catalog of her first six-albums, has reignited after she was told that the label is planning to put out an album of her previous live performances.

Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Taylor Swift called out Scooter Braun and Big Machine for displaying "shameless greed in the time of coronavirus," and called the move "tasteless."

The 30-year-old started off by thanking her fans for making her aware that her former label is putting out an album of live performances at midnight. "This recording is from a 2008 radio performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they're actually releasing it tonight at midnight," the pop-star wrote on Thursday.

According to Billboard, the aforementioned album titled "Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008" has been making rounds on Twitter, and has already been posted to streaming services in some parts of the world. However, the album is not yet available on Swift's US artist pages on Spotify or Apple Music.

Clarifying on her Instagram story that the release of the album is not approved by her, the "Lover" singer wrote: "I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money."

"In my opinion...Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent," the Grammy-winner concluded.

Meanwhile, a source close to Big Machine told Billboard that all the music on the album has been previously available via YouTube and Target and is now being released to all the digital service providers.

This comes months after the pop-star accused Braun and Big Machine's CEO Scott Borchetta of "exercising tyrannical control" over her, by not allowing her to perform her old hits at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she was due to be honoured as the "Artist of the Decade." After a string of allegations and explanations that lasted for around a month, Swift managed to perform the songs at the AMA Awards in November.

Swift once again lambasted Braun and Borchetta, while receiving the Billboard's first "Woman of the Decade" honour next month. Talking about the purchase of her back catalog by the label, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker said: "Lately there's been a new shift that has affected me personally, and as your resident loud person, I feel like I need to bring it up."

"And that's the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it's real estate, or an app, or a shoe line. This happened to me without my approval, consultation or consent," she added.

"Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale," the singer said, and also publicly called out the supporters of Braun present in the room describing their silence as "toxic male privilege."