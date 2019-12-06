Christmas has come early for Swifties.

Taylor Swift has dropped a new track, "Christmas Tree Farm," in honour of the holiday season. However, the cheery on the cake are the childhood videos that she has included in the track.

The heartwarming track that the "Lover" singer released late Thursday night is accompanied by montages from her childhood spent in Reading, Pennsylvania. The video of the track is a compilation of home movies from Swift's childhood Christmases.

"In my heart is a Christmas tree farm where the people would come to dance under sparkles and lights," Swift sings in the track. The 29-year-old singer who grew up on a Christmas Tree farm called Pine Ridge Farm. wrote the song just last Sunday, December 1, reports Billboard.

The nostalgia-packed video shows cute clips of toddler Swift at the Christmas tree farm where she spent her childhood, playing on a sledge in the snow, spending time with her mother, building a snowman outside, goofing around with her brother, writing letters to Santa and unwrapping a guitar that she got as a present.

Swift shared the news of the song's release with her fans on Twitter alongside a picture from her childhood and wrote: "I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now."

I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now

The track was first announced on Thursday's "Good Morning America," however, no release date was decided. Excited to share her work with her fans, the pop-star went to seek advice from her wise council of cats but was met with silent stares. Swift earlier took to Twitter to share a video of herself asking her cats, Meredith, Benjamin and Olivia if she should drop the track right away, for which she did not receive any response. So she went ahead and released the song after a few hours anyway.

"When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm," she captioned the video.

When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm

"I feel like it's weird to just, like, wait a year to put it out? I don't know what to do. I don't have anyone to ask right now except for..." Swift asks in the video before turning the camera onto her cat Meredith.

The new song arrives amid news that Swift will open the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 23 with her Netflix original documentary "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" directed by Emmy winner Lana Wilson.