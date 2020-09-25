Luis Suarez got emotional at a news conference on Thursday as he bade farewell to FC Barcelona. He revealed that he expected to leave the Catalan giants this summer and also said that he believes he can still play at the top level following his transfer to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

The 33-year old Uruguayan striker wiped his tears as he prepared to leave Barca six years after he first arrived at Camp Nou.

During this time, he scored 198 goals in 283 appearances to become the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the club. In the process, Suarez helped his club win four La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey, one UEFA Champions League, and one FIFA Club World Cup. He had joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014 for a fee worth £74 million.

Despite his success with the Catalans, the new Barca boss, Ronald Koeman, informed Suarez last month that he wasn't in his plans for the upcoming season.

According to the BBC, Suarez said, "I expected it because it had been said already before the coach told me but I can accept it. Players sometimes need a change, the club needed a change, and this case the coach didn't want me. I feel I'm capable of continuing to compete in this league. When Barca told me they weren't counting on me, there were many calls, many offers, but I was able to go to a team that can compete as equals with two great teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid."

According to reports, Atletico Madrid will pay a nominal fee of 6 million euros (£5.50 million) for the Uruguayan, which will depend on variables like the club's UEFA Champions League qualification. Accordingly, he has agreed on a two-year deal in exchange for a reduced salary. However, he refused to consider this a step down.

The 33-year old also denied that his relationship with Lionel Messi was no longer considered beneficial for the team. In fact, he mentioned that the relationship between him and the Argentine is as good as it can be.

Following Suarez' exit, Messi posted an emotional message on Instagram.