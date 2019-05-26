British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation on Friday. The PM was in tears while announcing her decision to quit.

May said she would step down as Conservative Party chief on 7 June. May said the stint as PM was "the honor of my life."

Theresa May will continue in office until a new Conservative leader is in place. Tories will choose new leader internally before the end of July, according to BBC.

May's resignation comes after her Brexit withdrawal plan from the European Union faced three consecutive rejections in the parliament.

The British PM was under pressure from party men and MPs who wanted her to quit because her Brexit deal was not finding wider acceptance.

Addressing media, in front of 10 Downing Street, May said it was in the "best interests of the country for a new prime minister" to lead Britain through the Brexit process.

On Brexit, she said, "I have done everything to convince MPs to back that deal. Sadly, I have not been able to do so."

The Conservative Party chairman updated that a successor to Theresa May will be chosen before the Parliament's summer break.

Reactions to May's resignation

Many leaders in the European Union reacted to Theresa May's decision to step down as British prime minister.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted May's decision "with respect," according to a spokesman.

Merkel said further steps in the Brexit process will hinge on the UK's domestic political developments.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker praised Theresa May as a woman of courage and said he viewed her resignation "without personal joy."

French President Emmanuel Macron said he is ready to work with a new British prime minister, but that "the principles of the EU will continue to apply, with the priority on the smooth functioning of the EU."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he spoke to May to convey his thanks and respect following her announcement.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he hoped Britain would hold fresh elections to choose a new leadership followed by a second Brexit referendum and that would be "the best for all."

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.