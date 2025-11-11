Emotions ran high on Sunday as President Michael D Higgins made his final public appearance, drawing a standing ovation and a sea of roses outside St Patrick's Cathedral. A peace bell tolled in tribute to his 14 years of public service, a moment marking the end of an era for one of Ireland's most beloved leaders.

The Remembrance Sunday service, his last official engagement as President, saw dignitaries, citizens, and family members gather to honour his contribution to Irish life.

Higgins, 84, will officially step down at midnight on Monday, 10 November 2025, with President-elect Catherine Connolly set to be inaugurated the following day.

RTÉ One captured the emotional farewell as President Michael D Higgins attended his final public ceremony in Dublin.

'It Was a Privilege'

In his farewell address, Higgins reflected on the deep meaning of his years in office.

'It was a privilege to be Uachtarán na hÉireann and particularly, it was a privilege to meet the wonderful people who came to see us in Áras an Uachtaráin,' he said.

'They were all so welcome and they also appreciated being part of a kind of inclusive society that we are all aiming for.'

Standing by his side, his wife Sabina Coyne expressed her gratitude and pride in their shared journey:

'It's been wonderful and I have been privileged to do it. I was so happy to be part of it. I am so grateful to the people of Ireland, to all of the goodness in the universe that we have come through it and we did our best, and we are very grateful and full of love for the people,' she said.

Tributes From Across Ireland

Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum and beyond, celebrating Higgins' compassion, intellect, and steadfast leadership.

Professor Deirdre Heenan, Professor of Social Policy at Ulster University and Senior Associate at the Nuffield Trust, praised Higgins for restoring faith in public office at a time of political disillusionment.

Heenan described his 14 years of service as exceptional, a tenure defined by moral authority, compassion, and courage.

In an era when trust and confidence in politicians was at an all time low, Irish President Michael D Higgins inspired confidence, trust and pride.



He gave 14 years of exceptional public service.



Demonstrating moral authority, compassion and courage.



A class act. pic.twitter.com/oONG2cmoSw — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) October 26, 2025

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill also paid tribute, hailing Higgins as a leader of integrity and conviction who consistently championed peace, justice, and Ireland's neutrality.

She commended his solidarity with the Palestinian people and his courage to speak when others stayed silent, calling him 'one of Ireland's great Presidents'.

Uachtarán Michael D. Higgins has led the Irish nation with integrity, courage, and compassion.



Throughout his years in office and public life, he has championed the rights of communities, social justice, Ireland's neutrality, and Gaeilge.



As Uachtarán, he has deeply valued our... pic.twitter.com/DfPBk2Qufg — Michelle O'Neill (@moneillsf) November 8, 2025

Legacy Of A Moral Compass

Over the past 14 years, Michael D Higgins has been more than a political figure — he has been a poet, a philosopher, and a moral compass for a changing Ireland.

From his defence of the Irish language to his advocacy for social equality and global peace, Higgins' presidency has been marked by empathy and intellectual depth.

His outspoken commitment to human rights, his engagement with the arts, and his thoughtful presence at national and international events have made him a deeply respected statesman. Even critics of his politics often lauded his authenticity and courage to lead with conviction.

As the peace bell echoed across Dublin and applause filled the cathedral, Ireland bid farewell not just to its President, but to a voice of conscience who helped define a generation's idea of civic decency and compassion.