New York City's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, was labelled a 'Hamas supporter' by Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli, who urged Jewish residents to leave the city and move to Israel.

Israeli Minister Labelled Mamdani 'Hamas Supporter'

On Wednesday, 5 November, Israel's right-wing Minister of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, took to social media, urging Jewish New Yorkers to relocate to Israel following Mamdani's victory in the city's mayoral election.

העיר שבעבר הייתה לסמל החירות העולמי, מסרה את המפתחות שלה לידיו של תומך חמאס, לידיו של מי שלא רחוק בעמדותיו מהפנאטים הג׳יהאדיסטים שרצחו לפני 25 שנה שלושת אלפים מאנשיה. ‏זהו רגע מפנה קריטי עבור העיר...

'The city that once stood as a symbol of global freedom has handed over its keys to a Hamas supporter,' Chikli wrote.

The minister went on to say that Mamdani's views were 'not far from those of the militant fanatics who, 25 years ago, murdered three thousand of its own people,' referring to the 11 September 2001 attacks by Al-Qaeda on New York and Washington.

Chikli continued, 'I invite the Jews of New York to seriously consider making their new home in the Land of Israel.'

Mamdani, who is a long-standing supporter of the Palestinian cause, self-described socialist and vocal critic of Donald Trump, will become the city's first Muslim mayor when he takes office in January.

In recent months, Mamdani has spoken out against both antisemitism and Islamophobia, saying he has personally experienced discrimination. His outspoken criticism of Israel — calling it an 'apartheid regime' and describing the war in Gaza as a 'genocide' — has angered some members of the Jewish community.

Israeli National Security Minister and far-right firebrand Itamar Ben Gvir echoed Chikli's accusation on Wednesday, 'Antisemitism has triumphed over common sense. Mamdani is a supporter of Hamas, an enemy of Israel, and an avowed antisemite,' he said in a statement.

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the hawkish Yisrael Beytenu party, also posted on X that 'New York has chosen as its mayor a racist, a populist, and an avowed Shiite Islamist.'

Mamdani's Election and Reaction

Mamdani's decisive election victory came in the face of fierce attacks on his policies and Muslim heritage from business elites, conservative media commentators, and US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump made an eleventh-hour intervention in the election race, branding Mamdani as a 'Jew hater' on his social media platform.

The 34-year-old Mamdani has pledged to make New York more affordable, prioritising housing, social services, and equality when he assumes office in January.

Jewish Community Divided Over Mamdani's Win

According to the Associated Press, reactions within New York's Jewish community have been divided. Some Jewish leaders and organisations have expressed concern about Mamdani's pro-Palestinian views, while others have urged engagement and dialogue rather than fear.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said it plans to monitor the incoming administration closely, while progressive Jewish groups such as J Street and IfNotNow called for cooperation, saying the focus should be on building trust and holding Mamdani accountable through constructive engagement.

While Mamdani's victory marks a historic moment for New York City, it has also exposed deep political and religious divisions both locally and abroad.

As he prepares to take office in January, the incoming mayor faces the daunting task of uniting a fractured city and reassuring communities watching closely how his leadership will bridge its growing divides.