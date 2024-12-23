The global real estate industry is poised for a significant technological shift, with property technology (PropTech) investments set to reach US$37 billion by the end of this year and approach US$90 billion by 2032, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights.

This surge in so-called property technology spanning data analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain is reshaping how buyers and sellers interact, making transactions more accessible, transparent, and efficient.

Against this backdrop, international real estate group TEKCE, which operates from 20 offices across five countries, has launched MyTEKCE, a new digital platform designed to centralise data and streamline buying and selling property. By unifying key information in a user-friendly environment, MyTEKCE aims to simplify decision-making for buyers and sellers, enhance transparency, and reduce administrative friction in an industry long reliant on traditional methods.

Personalisation as a Growth Engine in the Real Estate Industry

"MyTEKCE marks a step change in how property is bought and sold," says Özkan Tekce, TEKCE's COO. "Real estate is a traditional industry that has operated with conventional methods for many years. Our platform introduces a new era of personalisation, connecting buyers and sellers with unprecedented ease. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we accelerate sector growth and deliver significant value to stakeholders. Through our new platform, developed on our website and with our professional team of 250 staff fluent in over 30 languages, we are bridging the gap between property sellers and buyers and ushering in a new era for the industry."

For sellers, MyTEKCE provides tools to request free property valuation reports, monitor their listings, review visitor statistics, oversee contracts, and complete the entire sales process online. This digital approach promises to broaden their reach and streamline transactions.

Buyers, in turn, gain access to tailored search tools, real-time notifications on new listings, and direct communication with sales consultants. They can organise property viewings, manage favourite listings, and tap into an integrated CRM system that centralises key documents and data. The result is a smooth, user-focused buying experience.

Facilitating Access To Information Enhances Transparency In Real Estate

Since its founding in 2004, TEKCE has focused on transparent communication and carefully checking properties to ensure the best price guarantee. "Our success is grounded in building long-term trust," Özkan Tekce says. "We thoroughly research each property so that buyers can engage with confidence. MyTEKCE is the culmination of this strategy, converting our commitment to clarity and user-friendliness into a tangible, innovative platform."

Dedicated Member Pages For Landlords And Partners Will Be Launched Soon

TEKCE, the first real estate company to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method for property transactions, plans further enhancements to MyTEKCE. A soon-to-be-launched Partner page will allow industry collaborators to list properties globally or serve their clients using TEKCE's extensive property database.

Also, landlords can manage short-, medium--, and long-term rentals, access transparent processes, and receive legal guidance through the platform.

Ozkan Tekce concluded his remarks: "At TEKCE, we see digital marketing and a smooth customer journey as fundamental growth drivers; we closely follow global real estate trends and swiftly convert the latest innovations into practical tools for our clients.

By staying at the forefront of emerging technologies and evolving market dynamics, we aim to remain one step ahead, continuing to refine our services, broaden our reach, and contribute to the transformation of the real estate industry worldwide."