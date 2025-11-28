Los Angeles police have reportedly presented evidence to a grand jury linking rising singer D4vd to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was discovered in the trunk of his abandoned Tesla in Hollywood earlier this year.

According to the LA Times, a source reported that the investigative panel began reviewing the case in mid-November, with prosecutors calling multiple witnesses to testify.

While law enforcement has withheld many details, court filings describe the investigation as a 'murder probe'.

The singer, whose violent-themed music videos and lyrics have drawn attention following the teenager's death, with online sleuths also surfacing his ties to Hernandez when she was only 12-13 years old.

Ongoing Grand Jury Review

According to two law enforcement sources, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office has been presenting evidence to an investigative grand jury. Such panels can subpoena witnesses and documents, but cannot indict.

However, they may recommend charges, which prosecutors would then pursue.

The sources confirmed the grand jury met for several days in mid-November, though it is unclear whether the full presentation of evidence has concluded.

Investigators are reportedly examining the circumstances of Hernandez's death, including her relationship with D4vd. Court documents reference a 'GJ number', which points to formal grand jury proceedings. LAPD detective Joshua Byers successfully petitioned a judge to prevent the Medical Examiner from releasing autopsy details, citing the need to protect witnesses and the integrity of the investigation.

Hernandez's remains were discovered on 8 September 2025 at a Hollywood tow yard, contained in a black bag inside D4vd's abandoned Tesla. Authorities estimate she had been deceased for several weeks. At 71 pounds, the teenager's body bore a small tattoo reading 'Shhh' on her finger, according to pre-sealed medical examiner notes.

LAPD Capt. Scot Williams confirmed the body had not been decapitated or frozen, contradicting earlier reports.

The Tesla had reportedly been left along Bluebird Avenue since late July, coinciding with the start of D4vd's national tour, which was later cancelled following media attention.

Social Media Thinks D4vd is Guilty

D4vd, or David Anthony Burke, has released videos that occasionally featured violent imagery, including depictions of women with apparent injuries and scenarios involving confinement or simulated murder.

One of his most popular tracks, 'Romantic Homicide', contains lyrics describing killing someone 'in the back of my mind', sparking potential links to real-life events.

Law enforcement sources say investigators are reviewing how Hernandez and then-18 to 19-year-old D4vd met. The teenager reportedly ran away from her Lake Elsinore home multiple times in 2024 and had been staying at a rental property leased by the singer.

Authorities are also tracing the movements of D4vd and anyone who may have been involved in handling the teenager's body prior to its discovery.

Why No Arrests Have Been Made Yet

Detectives are still tracing Hernandez's final movements and the people associated with her before she was murdered. However, Byers' court filing emphasised that public release of the autopsy could endanger witnesses and compromise the investigation. The Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge has sealed the findings until further court review.

Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton reassured the public that they will get 'justice for Celeste'. He stated that investigators are committed to ensuring accountability and that 'no one is off the table, including him', referring to D4vd, who is now considered a suspect.

The grand jury will be advising whether charges should be brought, though final decisions rest with the district attorney.