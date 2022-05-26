Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr led the uproar as the NBA reacted furiously to yet another mass shooting in the United States that claimed 21 lives. "50 senators are holding us hostage" claimed Kerr during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults when he opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde in Texas. The students were second and fourth graders, who were preparing for the start of their summer break.

The suspect, who was gunned down by authorities, lived in the community but was born in North Dakota. He is said to have shot and killed his grandmother at the start of his rampage, and was armed with a hand gun and an AR-15 assault rifle.

Kerr, who was speaking ahead of the Warriors' Game 4 clash against the Dallas Mavericks, called for immediate action. The former Chicago Bulls cager was emotional, and called on the 50 Senators opposing the gun control bill to realise the dangers involved in selling guns without proper background checks at the least.

A furious, emotional and fed up Steve Kerr pleaded with senators to do something about the mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/fmERY4izFl — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 24, 2022

Kerr was furious with the people opposing the bill after claiming that over 90% of Americans regardless of which political party they support want to see the bill passed. He claimed the 50 senators are holding the American people "hostage" before storming off in disgust.

LeBron James, who has been keenly following the NBA Playoffs, was also vocal about the latest tragedy. The Robb Elementary shooting is being branded as the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.

The four-time NBA champ asked "when is enough enough" and called for change immediately. He was joined by former NBA greats Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neil, who also said that it was too easy to get guns, and labeled the politicians as the "worst examples" to follow.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!" James wrote.