Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has publicly clarified her legal name following a light-hearted but widely discussed exchange with actress Mindy Kaling on the Netflix series With Love. During the show's first season, Kaling referred to the Duchess as 'Meghan Markle', prompting Meghan to gently correct her, saying, 'You know I'm Sussex now'.

The moment, which unfolded during a casual segment involving sandwich-making, quickly went viral across social media platforms. TikTok users dissected the exchange with fervour, while royal watchers reignited debates over the Duchess's official surname and title.

Legal Name and Royal Titles Explained

In a recent interview with Bloomberg journalist Emily Chang on The Circuit, Meghan addressed the confusion directly. When asked whether 'Markle' still appeared on her passport, she responded: 'Well, when I got married, I changed my name. But it's a complicated one for people to understand, because a last name is not typical in that construct.'

She elaborated that her legal name is now 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex', a title granted upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. 'Sussex for us works as our family name, and it's the name that we share with our children,' she added, referencing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess also acknowledged the cultural complexity of royal naming conventions, especially for Americans unfamiliar with the British peerage system. 'It's a dukedom', she explained, noting that while 'Sussex' is not technically a surname, it functions as such within her family unit.

Mindy Kaling's Reaction

Kaling later addressed the viral moment during an appearance on The View, according to Hello! Magazine, admitting she hadn't realised the significance of the exchange at the time. 'We were making sandwiches, and then they'll push in on my face on TikTok and they'll be like, 'Look at this emotion you felt', and I honestly didn't even remember it,' she said.

Despite the unexpected attention, Kaling expressed admiration for Meghan and offered her support for the show. 'I loved my time with Meghan. I'm also like, let her promote her show... It was great and really fascinating seeing the reaction', she added.

A Shared Name with Her Children

The Duchess's comments also shed light on the naming choices for her children. Although Archie and Lilibet's birth certificates list their surname as Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan and Harry have adopted 'Sussex' as a symbolic family name, continuing a royal tradition.

Prince Harry and Prince William, for example, were known as 'Harry Wales' and 'William Wales' during their school and military years, reflecting their father's title at the time.

Meghan described the choice as deeply personal:

'You have kids, and you go, "No, I share my name with my children."'

'I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to say, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'

'I love that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have this name together. It means a lot to me.'

Public Perception and Identity

The Duchess also reflected on how her identity has evolved since becoming a member of the royal family.

Her remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny of the Sussexes' public and private lives, as well as the couple's efforts to redefine their roles outside the royal institution. The Netflix series With Love, Meghan is part of that broader narrative, offering viewers a glimpse into Meghan's personal values, lifestyle and reflections on motherhood and fame.

While the debate over royal titles and surnames may seem trivial to some, Meghan's clarification underscores the symbolic weight such names carry, especially for a family navigating life between tradition and modernity. As she put it, 'It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't realised how meaningful that would be'.