The halls of Sandringham House, usually ringing with festive cheer, may be echoing with tension this Christmas, and the source is clear: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Stripped of his titles and facing eviction, the former Duke of York—now officially known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to a recent palace statement—reportedly harbours a single, deeply personal Christmas wish: a seat at the royal family's annual supper.

This desire for inclusion, a desperate plea for a semblance of his former life, underscores the tumultuous and increasingly bitter feud between him and the reigning monarch, King Charles III, over his complete banishment from royal duties and residences.

The 65-year-old, whose connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein prompted him to relinquish his royal status and residency, 'vehemently denies any wrongdoing', but that has done little to staunch the flow of controversy.

The final hammer blow came in late October 2025, when Buckingham Palace formally announced that the King had initiated the process to strip him of his remaining titles and honours, including the princely dignity, and served 'formal notice' to surrender the lease on his longtime home, Royal Lodge.

Despite this, a source reveals that Andrew believes he, his ex-wife, Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, deserve to attend the traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate.

'Andrew can't believe his time as a royal is well and truly over now and that the family don't want him darkening the door ever again, especially over the holidays', shares the source. 'At this point, his biggest priority is to hold onto anything and everything that he can'.

His refusal to accept his fate has led to an escalating crisis within the monarchy, not just over the Christmas invitation, but over finances and property, creating a major headache for his older brother, King Charles III, 77.

The Price of Exile: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Financial and Residential Battle

The fight for a Christmas invitation is merely the visible symptom of a far deeper and more complex struggle: Andrew's attempts to cling to his financial security and beloved residence. It's an open secret that the former Duke of York is pushing for as much money as he can get from King Charles III, the source adds, stubbornly refusing to hand over any of the trinkets and family jewels that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, bequeathed to him during her lifetime.

The residence at Royal Lodge, a thirty-room mansion that was previously home to the Queen Mother, has become a particular flashpoint. Andrew signed a seventy-five-year lease on the property in 2003, for which he paid £1 million and an annual 'peppercorn rent'—an arrangement that was questioned by a public accounts select committee.

Following the official notice to vacate, the former Duke of York is reportedly set to move to a property on the King's private Sandringham estate, though this is a privately funded provision from Charles III, a sign of the monarch's complex position.

However, Andrew is also kicking up a major stink over Queen Camilla's role in his eviction from Royal Lodge, reveals the source. Andrew and his daughters have reportedly 'told friends that the King wants Royal Lodge to be the Queen's base in Windsor should she outlive him', an allegation Charles's aides 'flatly deny'.

'Andrew says it's obvious she wants the estate for herself and he'll be damned if she gets away with punishing him and his family for the sake of her own greed'.

The Sandringham Standoff: Why Exclusion Looms for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The ongoing controversy, which includes recent reporting of his alleged association with a suspected Chinese spy, has put immense pressure on the King. Charles and Prince William, the Prince of Wales, 'who just want Andrew gone at this point', says the source, are deeply concerned about the public relations disaster his presence could cause.

'They're worried he's going to sabotage the holidays for everyone'.

This concern is well-founded. Recent reports have confirmed that, following the latest wave of controversy, Andrew has voluntarily agreed not to attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham to avoid overshadowing the event.

His absence this year, unlike in 2023 when Sarah Ferguson was invited to join the family's walk for the first time in decades, serves as a stark reminder of his increasingly reduced status within the monarchy. He will now remain at Royal Lodge in Windsor over the holidays, joined by his ex-wife, while his daughters are reportedly spending the festive period with their respective in-laws, marking a significant break from recent tradition.

The decision to strip him of his titles and residence is viewed by many as an attempt by the King to 'shield the monarchy from any further revelations' and buttress its foundations for the future.