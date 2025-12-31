Joji has just fully committed to the doppelgänger persona as 'Joe G' takes the spotlight in a Genius Verified interview, breaking down his comeback single, PIXELATED KISSES. The single was unveiled on 14 October 2025, but the real shock came when promotional images surfaced showing a figure who looked like Joji—yet wasn't.

What began as disbelief online—'That's not Joji!'—has now evolved into a full-blown performance art experiment, with the persona taking over interviews, appearances, and even collaborations.

'Joe G' Takes Over Genius Verified

Dubbed by fans as 'Joe G' — along with a host of other nicknames — Joji's doppelgänger persona has taken over Genius Verified to break down and explain his latest single, PIXELATED KISSES. At the beginning of the interview, Genius asked 'Joji' whether it was true that the Australian-Japanese singer, whose real name is George Kusunoki Miller, was using a doppelgänger, he replied:

'Yeah, it's true. Uh, just thought it would be funny. Uh, nothing really to it.'

The singer went on to share the inspiration behind his first single following a three-year hiatus.

'The initial inspiration for Pixelated Kisses was [that] I was just trying to make a good song. Made the beat the day before, and then I recorded the song the day after.'

Breaking from Genius Verified's usual format, 'Joe G' recited rather than performed the lyrics, explaining the song's themes of phone calls and validation.

'It's really just about a phone call. The relationship in the song is like, in a romantic way, like we're always going to be talking, but if you don't, it's because, like, the power's out or something,' he said.

He added, 'Yeah. So, this part is, uh, really more about, like, validation. Hey, are you really down for me or something?'

Joji also revealed that during his three-year break, he focused heavily on his music. 'Yeah. I haven't really been online because I've been working on a lot of music. I was creating a lot during my time off. When I first heard the song again, I was like, "Yeah, I still got it".'

The singer also addressed his collaboration with Yeat. The two were spotted together at an LA Dodgers game, sparking speculation about a partnership — which turned out to be true.

The PIXELATED KISSES remix featuring Yeat was released in early December 2025. 'I just put out a remix together with Yeat. Me and Ye are pretty tight, and he's a pretty cool guy. It just all came together pretty naturally,' he said.

READ MORE: 'That's Not Joji!' Promo Photo for Joji's New Song 'Pixelated Kisses' Has the Internet Freaking Out — Here's What Fans Think

The Plummcorp Strategy

This bizarre swap is not random. It forms part of Plummcorp Audiovisual, Joji's cryptic 'subsidiary' label, which has been confusing and delighting the internet with surreal transmissions for months.

By letting Joe G take the spotlight on a platform as massive as Genius, Joji signals that the rollout for his upcoming album Piss In The Wind is less about conventional promotion and more about immersive performance art.

While Joji remains tight-lipped, fans have identified the man in the chair as model Robert Birdsall, who has become the face of this uncanny new era.

Fans' Reaction: 'Peak Trolling'

Fans were quick to react to 'Joe G's' appearance on the show. One fan wrote: 'I'm impressed that he deeply memorised the script Joji gave to him.' Another echoed the sentiment: 'I'm very impressed by his commitment to ragebait us 😭.'

Others found the stunt hilarious: 'Genuinely the funniest bit I've seen a musician do in a long, long time.' Another said: '"Because the power's out, or something." got me cryn.'

Some noted the episode's brevity: 'This was definitely the shortest lyrics and meaning segment in Genius' history. Joji, you couldn't 😭😭😭😭.'

Additionally, 'Joe G' has been making waves on social media, with one meme captioned: 'There's an impostor among us.'

There's an impostor among us pic.twitter.com/dYYNIQWMof — Pixelated Joji (@joji_ai) December 29, 2025

Looking Ahead to 2026

With the PIXELATED KISSES remix already making waves, all eyes are now on Joji's fourth studio album, Piss In The Wind. The 21-track album is officially set for release on 6 February 2026 via Palace Creek.

Furthermore, Joji announced on his social media that LOVE YOU LESS will be released at midnight on Friday, 2 January 2026.

Whether the real George Miller himself will show up for the release party—or send Joe G in his place—remains one of the biggest mysteries in music today.