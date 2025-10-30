After a three-year hiatus due to a health condition, Joji has released a new single entitled 'Pixelated Kisses', but after that, he was gone again few weeks. But now, Joji was spotted at an LA Dodgers game, and fans are positive and thrilled that it was him.

Joji Spotted At Dodgers Game, Fans Are Thrilled To See Joji Out

Fans were quick to spot Joji Joji in the crowd at the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Toronto Blue Jays game on 29 October.

One fan posted, 'I'm watching the Dodgers game and I think I've spotted him behind home base. Anyone else seeing this?'

Rumours quickly followed, with many claiming the singer was accompanied by rapper Yeat. Reddit user julian477ii wrote, 'Joji and Yeat... They're probably cooking something.'

Social media soon filled with excited reactions:

'I was watching the game and nearly sh*t myself when I noticed him.'

'I'm sorry, but Joji looks so handsome here! Nice to see him instead of the Pixelated Kisses model guy 🥹.'

'He's getting more visible by the day, and I love it. Can't wait for the album—or maybe a Yeat collab? Hi Joji!!! 🫰'

'It's so weird seeing him out in public. We are sooo back!'

Adding to the excitement, Joji recently shared a new post on Instagram — a reel version of his Pixelated Kisses visualiser, which fans were quick to thank him for.

Joji Broke Three-Year Hiatus With New Single 'Pixelated Kisses'

This year, in October, Joji started making his presence felt again, teasing fans with a new single and changing his profile picture across social media.

Leaks of the album also resurfaced, assuring fans that he is coming back soon. He made good on this promise as he released his new single Pixelated Kisses on 14 October.

Fans were thrilled to see Joji back after taking time off for health reasons. The singer has been open about living with a neurological disorder that can trigger stress and seizures, though he did not reveal the exact diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Joji's newest single explores the complexities of modern love, about distance, desire, and the limits of digital affection. The track highlights how online connections often pale in comparison to real human interaction, distorted by static screens and signals stretched across satellites.

Joji has now also entered a new era under Palace Creek, a label distributed by Virgin Music through Universal Music Group.

Fans Lose It Over Joji's 'Pixelated Kisses' Promo Photo

Just hours after Joji dropped his latest single, fans quickly picked up on something unusual — the promotional image for the release doesn't seem to look like him, and fans are saying, 'That's not Joji!'

Social media was instantly flooded, and many were convinced that the person in the photo wasn't Joji at all, while others suggested it might be intentional.

A fan wrote, 'The song is fcking amazing, but who TF [the f*ck] is in that picture? That's not my goat, Joji.'

Others, however, believe this is all just a stunt and they're finding it compelling, 'I'm trying to figure out what he's trying to say — it all feels intentional. Super excited for the rollout! Joji's proven he's not just great at music, but also at creating visuals and storytelling. He showed that with Ballads and Nectar.

Some fans even think the mysterious image hints at a bigger concept, perhaps an 'alter ego' or an 'alternate universe' storyline.

Whether it's a creative stunt or simply a mix-up, Joji's fans are hooked — and the mystery surrounding Pixelated Kisses has only deepened the intrigue of his long-awaited return. So far, Joji hasn't addressed the 'mix-up'.

Fans are simply glad to see him back — not just with new music, but also out and about, seemingly enjoying life again. For now, all that's left to do is sit tight and wait to see what Joji has in store next.