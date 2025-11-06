Joji has just released a new single, 'If It Only Gets Better', and announced his upcoming album 'Piss In The Wind', featuring 21 tracks. He also teased another single, 'Past Won't Leave My Bed', set for release on Friday, 7 October. He revealed that several collaborations have already taken place for the project.

As fans eagerly await the full album, the internet has been buzzing with theories and speculation about what the 21 tracks might reveal.

Joji's Latest Single: 'If It Only Gets Better'

Following last month's return from a three-year hiatus with the single 'Pixelated Kisses', Joji has once again given fans an ear candy with his new single 'If It Only Gets Better.'

This latest single marks the emotional core of Joji's new era—an intimate blend of his lo-fi origins and evolved sound.

Anchored by gentle acoustic guitars and a pulsing bassline, the track strikes a balance between raw introspection and understated production, crafting a melancholic yet immersive sound that reflects Joji's signature lo-fi style.

Co-written with John Durham and produced by Wonton, the song captures the uncertainty of healing and change, with Joji quietly questioning whether things truly 'get better' at all: 'If it only gets better from here / Then what's there to change about it? / Shit, I just won't think about it.'

The accompanying music video was directed by James Mao, placing Joji in the middle of a chaotic strip-club party where he appears detached and lost—a visual callback to his 2018 breakout, 'YEAH RIGHT.'

Released on 3 November 2025, after a subtle Instagram teaser, the one-minute track feels like a fleeting confession—short, haunting, and deeply human.

Upcoming Album: 'Piss In The Wind'

Joji's upcoming fourth studio album, 'Piss In The Wind', is set for release on 6 February 2026, featuring a total of 21 tracks. The new album signals a return to syncopated bass, creating a sound that feels both nostalgic and new.

Confirmed tracks include previously released singles such as 'Pixelated Kisses', the newly unveiled 'If It Only Gets Better', and the yet-to-be-released 'Past Won't Leave My Bed'. Some Reddit users estimate that 'Piss in the Wind' will run for around 45 minutes, with fans noting its unusually short average track length for a 21-song project.

Speculation about potential collaborations has intensified online after X user @Kurcco shared what they claimed were the 'confirmed credits' for the album. The alleged list includes Yeat—who Joji was recently spotted with at an LA Dodgers game—alongside Don Toliver, 4batz, GIVĒON, BNYX®, Kenny Beats, Dylan Brady, and several others.

The album can now be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music.

New Single On Friday: 'Past Won't Leave My Bed'

The internationally acclaimed Australian-Japanese singer-songwriter teased the release of his next single, 'Past Won't Leave My Bed', on his Instagram Stories. Set to drop on Friday, 7 November, it is the third single and 11th track off Joji's fourth studio album.

Fans' Are Theorising: What Do the 21 Tracks Mean?

Fans are at the edge of their seats and can't help but speculate and theorise what the 21 tracks of the album could be about.

Across Reddit, fans have been sharing their interpretations, and while each theory offers a unique take, many circle around the same core ideas — identity, control, and the blurring line between reality and art.

Reddit user cloudburbank believes the new album continues the story from 'Nectar', symbolising an artist losing his identity to the music industry and technology — possibly represented through AI and the 'fake Joji' imagery. For Funny-Technology5384, the project's title, 'Piss in the Wind', suggests a theme of 'letting go of control', showing Joji's acceptance of futility and peace in surrendering to what can't be changed.

Fox_of_Freddys theorises that the 'fake Joji'is a digital version of himself reliving past eras in a virtual world, exploring how technology blurs his past and present identity. Meanwhile, tunahtrash sees this new chapter as Joji's artistic rebirth after leaving 88rising, portraying a distorted yet liberated self-image that reflects creative independence.

Together, these fan theories point to a common thread: Joji's new album may confront the cost of fame, the loss of self, and the search for authenticity in an increasingly artificial world.

As fans await Joji's full comeback, each small release offers another piece of the puzzle, keeping anticipation high.