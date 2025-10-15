Fans are thrilled with Joji's sudden comeback after a three-year hiatus. He has just released his new single 'Pixelated Kisses,' but the internet is freaking out over the promo photo, with many saying, 'That's not Joji!'

With Joji opening a new chapter, 'Pixelated Kisses' explores modern dating and highlights the shortcomings of online communication, where genuine connection is often blurred by screens and technology.

This marks the beginning of a new era for Joji, as he releases his latest single under Palace Creek, distributed by Virgin Music under Universal Music Group.

As fans are quick to react to Joji's new song—celebrating his long-awaited return, they were just as fast to comment on the promo photo for the single, which has sparked plenty of discussion. Many are convinced the person in the picture isn't Joji at all, while others believe it might be intentional.

Here's what the fans think.

That's Not Joji!

Joji has released a new single, "PIXELATED KISSES." This marks his first new release since 2022. pic.twitter.com/0c7PFedrjt — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) October 14, 2025

Fans are quick to react to the promo picture circulating online, which shows 'Joji' and his new single cover for 'Pixelated Kisses.' It's not just his new single that sparked discussion online, but also this promo picture, who is apparently 'Joji'.

One fan commented on the post saying, 'The song is f*cking amazing, but who TF [the f*uck] is in that picture bc [because] that's not my goat [greatest of all time] Joji.'

A fan even complained, 'That is not Joji bro, why do I keep seeing pictures of this random dude 😭.'

One even pointed out Joji's facial feature, commenting, 'my goat [greatest of all time] Joji doesn't have that mole next to his chin, so who tf [the f*ck] is this dude???🤣' with an attached picture of the singer.

Some decided to add some humour to the photo, 'Y'ALL that's Temu Joji. Joe G,' and 'That's not Joji, that's Mojo Jojo.'

Since fans are certain that the photo is not the 'Glimpse of Us' singer, then who is it? Is it intentional? Maybe the beginning of a lore?

Fans Speculations

Fans are trying to figure out if the promo photo is connected to the new song and the anticipated album. Some fans say that Joji might be saying something—a hidden message of some sort. Fans are a bit convinced that it's intentional since Pigeons and Planes credited the photo from the press release, and it was photographed by someone named 'Evers Pund.'

Redditor u/justastupidguy2000 said,

'All that stuff with the "new face" is very weird, but I'm finding it compelling. I'm trying to figure out what he's trying to say, it all seems very intentional. Super excited for the rollout! I really think he's a capable artist, not just in delivering music, but also in creating interesting visuals and storytelling. He proved that with ballads and nectar imo [in my opinion].'

Some fans are trying to figure out the hidden message, with one assuming, 'I would assume it's something to do with derealisation, body dysmorphia, etc? probably a topic within the album.'

Another fan replied to this, saying,

'I could definitely see this being the case, or at least part of it. He's always been jumping between different weights (not a dig at him, both observational and the fact that he literally did this on purpose for the YEAH RIGHT mv [music video]).'

While some fans theorized that the promo photo indicates Joji's 'alter ego' or maybe it's an 'alternate universe concept.'

A Redditor under the username u/kiwi-taro found the theory compelling, saying,

'It'd be interesting to see if, as the album progresses, we get closer to revealing Joji's "true identity," with the final track of the album being an unfiltered song where he shares his perspective on the high expectations placed on artists to constantly create.'

With all this buzz online about the promo photo, Joji and his management have not yet released any statement about it.

For now, we might just need to wait and see what Joji has in store for us.