After nearly three years away from the spotlight, singer-songwriter Joji has sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden profile photo update across all his social media platforms — a move many are taking as a clear sign that he's finally returning.

Last 11 October, Joji changed his profile photos on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

But it's not just his sudden profile photo change—his new single, which is reportedly called 'Pixilated Kisses', was also leaked, confirming that he'll be back any minute now in his new era.

The singer's last update dates back to 2023, informing fans about the Pandemonium World Tour ticket sale. According to reports, Joji took a break due to health reasons.

Joji, whose real name is George Kusunoki Miller, is a Japanese-Australian artist, singer, songwriter, and producer who rose to fame for his soulful and melancholic sound that blends R&B, lo-fi, and electronic music. Before pursuing music full-time, he was known online for his comedic YouTube persona 'Filthy Frank', but later transitioned into a more serious musical career with hits like Slow Dancing in the Dark and Glimpse of Us.

Joji's New Single 'Pixilated Kisses' and a New Album?

Leaks for Joji's new single, 'Pixilated Kisses,' have been circulating online, making his fans excited about his near comeback.

But hours after the posts of the song were disabled due to copyright claims.

Some are saying that the leak happened because 'it was uploaded to streaming services already. If that's the case, the album will probably be announced alongside the release of the single.'

Fans are also speculating that 'Pixilated Kisses' is under a genre called 'hyperpop'. It is as pop music pushed to extremes — think distorted vocals, glitchy synths, and over-the-top production — mixing in electronic and experimental sounds.

However, some fans completely disagree, a Reddit user (u/pyro3_) said 'This is NOT hyperpop. The song is definitely different from Joji's previous music, but it isn't a completely 180 either.'

'Experimental Album'

Adding that Joji's vocals are 'exactly what you'd expect from him' and that the song's instrumental sound is 'more like experimental electronic / a lower tempo rage beat. There is a very heavy, distorted bass, a faint piano loop, and a bunch of synths. The drums are a pretty standard kick and snare.'

One fan expressed their thoughts on the song, saying, '[I] didn't like it that much at first, but the more I listen, the more I get it. I like the very raw and industrial sound, which is something he's already experimented with on other songs like Attention. From what we've heard, it does kinda sound like Ballads 1 but rougher and more 'extreme'. I hope the rest of the album is as experimental, [it] would be a nice change after how pop-oriented [the] Smithereens was.'

On Genius, it's stated that Joji's new song is expected to be released on Friday, 17 October.

Meanwhile, an X account under the username @purple4matter confirmed that 'Pixilated Kisses' is part of Joji's new album, which will be the lead single.

Beliefs about Joji's comeback grew stronger after the singer was spotted in a studio, as seen in Yung Gravy's Instagram stories a few weeks ago.

The Joji song PIXELATED KISSES is a single for his new album, I won't reveal the title or anything else about the album since he's been on hiatus for a while — purple4matter (@purple4matter) October 11, 2025

However, nothing has been confirmed yet since there are no posts or announcements from Joji's social or his management, Warner Music. For now, everything is just speculation from the fans and the leaks. It's safe to say that we just need to wait and see for Joji's comeback.