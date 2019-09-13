The English Premier League is returning this weekend. Manchester United will be playing against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday, 14th September. For this occasion, the Red Devils' boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asked three of his experienced players to step up their game. While addressing to media, Solskjaer said that Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, and Ashley Young should attempt to contribute fairly in order to ensure their team's success in the remaining part of this season.

The Man United manager stated, "You've got players who can come in with loads of experience, Juan (Mata), Nemanja (Matic) and Ash (Young) who didn't start the first game and have got to step up and the average age might go up."

Leicester is so far unbeaten in their Premier League campaign and would, therefore, look forward to continuing their successful run through their Old Trafford outing. On the other hand, the Red Devils are to face some serious complications, given that their star players like Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, and Paul Pogba are injured. As a result, Solskjaer would be forced to call up his seasoned professionals on the field.

According to Metro, by asking the players to step up, Solskjaer reminded his experienced campaigners about his expectations from them. So far this season, Mata and Matic weren't given many chances. Solskjaer showed his faith in young emerging footballers over the pool of experienced players in the United dressing room.

A week ago, Matic publicly expressed his frustrations when he complained about his coach not selecting him in the starting eleven, in spite of his tremendous efforts in the training sessions. He further stated that the Manchester United manager should be held responsible if the club doesn't win the League.

He justified his statement by claiming that the coach's aim should be of building the best possible team that can fight for the title. However, the former Chelsea midfielder also mentioned that the manager should do his duty and Matic has no objections to the decisions his boss makes. The Serbian also claimed to be waiting for the perfect opportunity so he could prove his manager wrong (on keeping him on the bench).

Manchester United started their Premier League this season on a high note after beating Chelsea 4-0. However, their impressive performance was short-lived, as the Wolves and Southampton held the Red Devils to two draws, while Crystal Palace outperformed them 2-1. As of now, Solskjaer's boys are ranked 8th on the League table with just 5 points to their name.