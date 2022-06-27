Mercedes have no chance of winning their first race of the 2022 Formula 1 season at Silverstone, says former driver Nico Rosberg. The reigning Constructors' World Champions have struggled to match the pace of front runners Red Bull Racing and Ferrari this season.

The Brackley-based team has struggled all season with the porpoising phenomenon that came about following the new design regulations introduced by the FIA. While most teams have gotten around the bouncing issue, Mercedes continue to struggle to find the right set up to get the best out of their unique car design.

While George Russell has managed to finish in the top five at all races this season, the Mercedes cars have been well off the pace compared to the race leaders. Red Bull and Ferrari have won all the races thus far this campaign. Mercedes drivers have made it to the podium, but most of those occasions have been due to the reliability issues suffered by the leading cars.

Mercedes seem to have gotten around their porpoising issues after introducing a major upgrade package in Spain. Russell and Hamilton looked to be on the pace of the frontrunners in Barcelona, but have since struggled in subsequent races in Azerbaijan and Canada.

The Silver Arrows are expecting to be closer to the front in Silverstone this weekend, with the nature of the track expected to suit them better. However, Mercedes' 2016 world champion Rosberg says there's "no way" they are winning the race with their current car.

"No they can't win, no way!" Rosberg said on "Any Driven Monday," as quoted on Sky Sports. "They're still too far away from performance of Ferrari and Red Bull. They're still miles away."

The former F1 racer's words are the harsh reality for Mercedes, who are hoping to turn their fortunes around by the time the second-half of the season gets under way. The eight-time constructors' champions have shown glimpses of their raw pace in practice, but are unable to consistently find the right set-up during the race.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that the team must manage their expectations, despite making small gains towards the top two teams. The Silver Arrows have always thrived in the fast Silverstone circuit, but it remains to be seen if they can challenge championship leaders Red Bull or title contenders Ferrari.

"Silverstone was good to us in the past and the circuit is smoother than the last three ones. But it's not Barcelona," Wolff said.

"Now we should manage our own expectations, and just really grind away, look at the data and come up with some sensible solutions. Not only for Silverstone, but going forward as well."