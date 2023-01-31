Lewis Hamilton was critical of the FIA after they banned drivers from making political and religious statements supporting various causes around the world. The seven-time world champion threatened to quit the sport if he is not allowed to use his global standing to make a difference to society.

The British racer has now received support from former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish racer has condemned the FIA for their latest rule, and feels the governing body is trying to control the drivers.

The FIA, via a statement, banned, "general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions."

Bottas, who currently races for Alfa Romeo, is not a fan of politics, but believes it currently plays a major role in society and needs addressing. He feels the drivers should be allowed to raise their voices and bring attention to the atrocities occurring around the world.

"Personally, I don't like politics," Bottas told Swedish newspaper Expressen. "I like doing what I love, which is racing, but at the same time politics is part of today's society."

"I think Formula 1 has done a good job in drawing attention to some of these kinds of issues and many drivers have raised their voices," he added. "I don't understand why they want to control us. I think we should have the right to talk about what we want. That's how I see it, but we'll see what happens."

Hamilton was a strong supporter of the "Black Lives Matter" movement, and was supported in his efforts by every driver on the grid. The now retired Sebastian Vettel, on the other hand, was loud in his fight against inequalities against women across the world, while also campaigning for climate justice.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has urged the FIA, who have threatened severe penalties to drivers, to open a dialogue with Hamilton. He is keen for them to reach a compromise, which will allow the drivers to support the causes close to their hearts.