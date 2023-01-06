Lewis Hamilton is at logger heads with the FIA yet again following a new rule issued by the governing body. In 2022, Hamilton fought the FIA over a rule that banned drivers from wearing jewellery in the car during a race.

Prior to the start of the 2023 campaign, the FIA announced that drivers will be banned from using their elevated status to speak out against political and social injustices around the world.

Via a statement, the governing body banned, "general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions."

Any driver doing so will be in breach of regulations and is at risk of facing a hefty fine or even a potential points deduction in the championship. Hamilton has voiced his concern over the new regulations after being a vocal supporter of the "Black Lives Matter" campaign in 2020.

"If I can't defend human rights and I can't continue with what I've been doing these years, I'd rather not race anymore," Hamilton said, as quoted by Marca.

"2020 had a big impact personally. I feel empowered to stand up and speak openly about any issue. Regardless of the outcome, I know that things always need to be said and done, because a lot of people are suffering."

Hamilton's latest comment is a gauntlet thrown down to FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem. The seven-time world champion feels the latest ban will hamper the progress made in recent years by the organisations working towards eradicating the issues.

"There are still a lot of hurdles to overcome. Hopefully, it won't be like this for much longer, but it's sad to see that these things still exist to this day," he added.

"If I can't have conversations with people, if I can't talk about these sensitive issues...they won't have the impact they need to have."

The FIA has yet to respond to Hamilton's comments, with the governing body likely to have a private word with the Mercedes driver. The Briton is likely to get the support of some of his fellow drivers, who also took an active part in voicing their anger against racial injustice and inequalities against women occurring around the world.